Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Azrieli Group, Commerzbank, Mesta, Generale de Sante, PK Orlen)

July 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Germany's monopolies commission urged the government to sell its 17 percent stake in Commerzbank, which the state purchased as part of an emergency bailout during the financial crisis.

** Poland's largest refiner, PKN Orlen, told Reuters in emailed comments it had no plans to sell the Kralupy refinery, in the Czech Republic, which it owns through its Unipetrol subsidiary.

** Norway is beginning the privatisation of Mesta, the Nordic country's largest operator of roads, the industry ministry said. Oslo-based brokerage Arctic Securities will be the ministry's financial adviser.

** Bankers are lining up two separate debt financing packages worth 3.2 billion euros ($4.36 billion) to back the acquisitions of healthcare firms Quiron and Generale de Sante , banking sources said on Wednesday.

** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group said Shlomo Holdings Ltd called off a deal to buy Sonol Israel due to the sudden death of Shlomo's chairman and controlling shareholder, Shlomo Shmeltzer.

** Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea said it raised 212.7 million lei ($66 million) for its 13.5 percent stake in state-owned power grid operator Transelectrica through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

** Billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil said on Tuesday it is ready to divest assets in an unprecedented step to cut its market share in Mexican telecoms below 50 percent and escape the burden of tougher regulations.

** Chinese steel giant Baosteel Resources and Australian rail operator Aurizon Holdings Ltd said they will make a compulsory acquisition of Aquila Resources Ltd after raising their joint stake to over 90 percent.

** Empire Co Ltd, the operator of Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, said it will sell its dairy manufacturing plants in Western Canada to Agropur Cooperative for $356 million.

** The International Finance Corp (IFC), the World Bank's private investment arm, is seeking an independent analysis of Brazilian bank Itaú Unibanco Holding SA's planned takeover of Chile's CorpBanca, in which the IFC holds a 5 percent stake.

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc has been forced to retract comments by its chief executive about shareholder support for its bid for Shire Plc after being caught out by British takeover rules.

Under UK Takeover Panel rules a company attempting to acquire a rival is not allowed to claim support for its bid unless it has this in writing from shareholders. (Compiled by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore)