Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Club Mediterranee, PEP, Aurelius, CBS Outdoor, BSkyB)

July 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Monday:

** China's MMG Ltd won unanimous approval from its shareholders to buy the Las Bambas copper project in Peru from Glencore Plc for $5.85 billion and sell more than half the output to MMG's majority owner.

** Russia's Severstal said it had agreed to sell its two U.S. steel plants for $2.3 billion, withdrawing from the U.S. market at a time of rising tension between Russia and the West and turning its focus to its domestic business.

** Britain's 7th-largest lender, TSB, which recently floated on the stock market, is planning to bid for 1.4 billion pounds ($2.39 billion) worth of state-owned mortgages, Sky news reported on its website on Saturday, without citing its sources.

** Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has taken a $1 billion stake in data storage equipment maker EMC Corp and plans to push the company to spin off its VMware Inc unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

** A global rush for Australasian food assets continued on Monday with Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) selling a New Zealand company to Philippine snack and beverage maker Universal Robina Corp for NZ$700 million ($609 million).

** CBS Outdoor Americas Inc said Monday it would buy the billboard business of Van Wagner Communications LLC , a privately held company with outdoor advertising in New York's Times Square and on buses on the Las Vegas strip, for $690 million in cash.

** Poland's richest man, Jan Kulczyk, will combine his Polish energy assets under PEP to create the country's largest private utility - renamed Polenergia and valued at 1.5 billion zlotys ($488.6 million), the group said.

** British pay-TV group BSkyB has taken a majority stake in the production company behind the hugely popular Great British Bake-off, as part of a wider drive to make and distribute more programmes around the world.

BSkyB, which is currently in talks to buy 21st Century Fox's TV assets in Germany and Italy, said it had taken a 70 percent stake in the independent producer Love Productions.

** German private equity firm Aurelius said on Monday it is buying Reckitt Benckiser's Scholl shoe business in its efforts to expand internationally, betting on the brand's growth potential.

Under the agreement, Aurelius would acquire the international rights for the Scholl footwear business, excluding North and South America.

** Twenty-First Century Fox Inc cannot buy publisher Tribune Co or its Los Angeles Times newspaper, Fox Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch wrote on Twitter on Friday, citing U.S. laws on media ownership.

** World No.1 platinum producer Anglo American Platinum said it planned to sell its Union mine, Rustenburg operations and a joint venture in South Africa and said "a number" of suitors had expressed interest in buying the strike-hit mines.

** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA agreed to sell a stake in a Brazilian natural gas distributor to power holding company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA for 600 million reais ($269 million).

** Goldman Sachs has signed a preliminary agreement with Socar's Turkey unit to buy a 30 percent stake in the country's largest integrated port for $250 million, the port's operator said.

** South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd's $200 million bid to buy out Australian retailer Country Road Ltd shareholders was fair and reasonable, an independent expert said.

** Zurich-based Julius Baer said it will buy the private banking activities of Bank Leumi in Luxembourg and Switzerland, in a deal which will cost up to 70 million Swiss francs ($78 million).

** Doosan Co Ltd said it will acquire the assets and operating debt of U.S.-based ClearEdge Power, a fuel cell manufacturer for buildings, for $32.4 million.

** New Zealand Post said it planned to sell its Australian courier business as the struggling national postal service consolidates it operations.

** UniCredit has received at least three binding offers for debt collection unit UCCMB, which Italy's biggest bank by assets has put up for sale as it tackles its soured loans, three sources close to the matter said.

** BSkyB could agree a deal in the next two weeks to buy Rupert Murdoch's Sky Italia and his stake in Sky Deutschland , the Sunday Times reported.

** Middle Eastern pay-television operator OSN is the subject of a full takeover bid from an unnamed buyer, its parent company said, a deal that could prove to be one of the largest acquisitions of a regional business in recent years.

** TIM Participações SA, Brazil's second-largest wireless carrier, on Friday denied being in negotiations with rivals Grupo Oi SA and GVT SA for a combination or a takeover.

** Mondelez International Inc and D.E Master Blenders 1753 are considering options including a possible sale of French coffee brands L'Or and Grand Mere as they prepare to merge their coffee businesses, sources familiar with the matter said.

** Oman International Development and Investment Co (Ominvest) said it had written to fellow investment firm Oman National Investment Corp Holding to open talks on a possible merger.

** Abu Dhabi state fund Aabar Investment, a major shareholder in Dubai builder Arabtec, said it was studying different options for its stake, but that any talks on a deal would remain confidential.

** Club Mediterranee's board of directors will meet on Friday to decide whether to back a takeover offer for the holidays group from top shareholder Andrea Bonomi, according to a source close to the matter.

($1 = 2.2245 Brazilian Reals) ($1 = 0.5852 British Pounds) ($1 = 1.1502 New Zealand Dollars) ($1 = 0.8980 Swiss Francs) (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)