Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Telecom Italia, Talisman Energy)
July 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on
Wednesday:
** BCE Inc said it will pay C$3.95 billion
($3.68 billion) to take regional affiliate Bell Aliant
private, securing access to its cash flow and bolstering BCE's
position as Canada's largest telecom company.
** Telecom Italia SpA does not rule out combining
its Brazilian unit with a local rival but that possibility is
not on its agenda for now, Chief Executive Officer Marco Patuano
said on Wednesday.
** Italian energy grid holding company CDP Reti will take on
around 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion) in new debt ahead of an
expected sale of a minority stake to China's State Grid Corp,
two sources said, in a move that will lower the price tag for
the deal.
** Japan's Itochu Corp and Sumitomo Corp
want to sell their stakes in two Australian coal mines and a
coal terminal they co-own with Glencore Plc, two people
familiar with the matter said.
** State-backed British lender Royal Bank of Scotland
is considering selling its Irish unit Ulster Bank to a
private equity firm, the Irish Examiner reported, citing unnamed
sources.
** Polish cable operator Vectra said on Wednesday that it
had increased its bid for a 33 percent stake in
telecommunication company Netia to 5.41 zlotys ($1.76)
per share.
** Czech oil processing firm Unipetrol is not
considering selling its Kralupy refinery to the Czech
government, Chief Executive Marek Switajewski said.
** Copper producer Kazakhmys will transfer some of
its less-profitable assets to a private company owned by two of
its shareholders as the company is broken up in an attempt to
improve its performance.
** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group has signed a
non-binding agreement to sell its packaging business to Takween
Advanced Industries, as it moves to focus on its core
sectors of food and retailing, it said.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a deal to sell
half its private equity business, One Equity Partners, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Talisman Energy Inc said it has been approached
by Repsol, a day after a report that the Spanish oil
producer was considering a bid for Canada's No. 5 oil company.
Talisman, which has a market capitalization of nearly C$11
billion ($10.2 billion), did not provide details, saying only it
had been contacted by the Spanish firm "with regards to various
transactions."
** Canadian dairy cooperative Agropur said on Tuesday that
it would acquire the dairy processing assets of Davisco Foods
International Inc.
** Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's financial holding
company Sociedad Inmobiliaria Carso will make an offer to buy
the outstanding shares of real estate unit Inmuebles Carso
.
** Medium-sized lender Philippine Bank of Communications
said that businessman-retailer Lucio Co would buy more
than a third of the bank for nearly 6 billion pesos ($139
million), the latest in a wave of mergers and acquisitions in
the local banking sector.
(Compiled by Ankit Ajmera and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)