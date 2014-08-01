Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Procter & Gamble Co, Fiat )

Aug 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Procter & Gamble Co, the world's largest household products maker, said it could sell about half of its brands in the next two years and cut jobs to revive sales growth and save costs, sending its shares up as much as 4.3 percent.

** Fiat shareholders approved the Italian carmaker's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler on Friday, paving the way for a U.S. listing which the world's seventh-biggest auto group hopes will help fund an ambitious turnaround plan.

** U.S. Slot machine maker Scientific Games Corp SGMS.O will buy larger rival Bally Technologies Inc BYI.N in a $3.27 billion deal, the latest in a consolidating U.S. gaming industry.

** French telecom company Iliad SA has lined up financing for its $15 billion bid for 56.6 percent of T-Mobile US from BNP Paribas SA and HSBC Holdings Plc , three people familiar with the matter said.

** Glencore Plc said it received $7 billion from the sale of one of the world's largest copper projects, the Las Bambas mine in Peru, and is expected to return at least half the cash to its shareholders.

** Woodside Petroleum Ltd failed to win shareholder approval to buy back $2.68 billion of its shares from Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Australia's top oil and gas company said after a vote on Friday.

** A consortium led by Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp is in exclusive talks to buy elderly care facilities and other healthcare assets in Japan from investment firm Orion Partners in a deal valued at over 50 billion yen ($486 million), a person with the knowledge of the matter said.

** The board of Italian airline Alitalia has approved a capital hike of up to 300 million euros ($402.6 million), raising the upper limit to help pave the way for the sale of a stake to Etihad Airways, a person close to the matter said on Friday.

** Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N has invested $120 million in San Francisco-based mobile games studio Kabam, the latest in a string of U.S. investments intended to build up the Chinese online retailer's presence in the world's biggest Internet arena.

** Banco Santander SA said on Thursday it could change the swap ratio in a buyout of its Brazilian unit if there is a delay in the transaction.

** PBF Energy Inc is looking at acquisition opportunities and talk that Venezuela's state-owned oil company may sell its U.S.-based Citgo Petroleum assets is "certainly something we would follow up on," Chairman Tom O'Malley told analysts on Friday.

** The Brazilian units of Carlos Slim's America Movil SAB de CV said on Friday they planned to wrap up their merger by the end of the year, a day after receiving approval from Brazil's antitrust regulator.

** Italian defence group Finmeccanica is gearing up to sell its rail transport businesses and reviewing options for its U.S. electronics arm DRS Technologies part of efforts to slim down and focus on its more profitable businesses.

** Bulgaria, one of five European Union states that depend totally on Russia for nuclear fuel, and Westinghouse Electric Company signed a shareholder agreement on Friday that will pave the way for the construction of a new nuclear reactor, officials said. Westinghouse, the world's largest nuclear fuel producer and part of Japan's Toshiba group, will take a 30 percent stake in Kozloduy NPP - New Build, which is building new units at the Kozloduy nuclear site in Bulgaria. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)