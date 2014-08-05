Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds T-Mobile US, NorthStar Realty Finance, E.ON, Eskom)

Aug 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** T-Mobile US is planning on rejecting French telecom firm Iliad's $15 billion offer for the carrier because its parent company, Deutsche Telekom, views the offer as too low, the Financial Times reported, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

** Mexico's Mexichem said it had signed a deal to buy Germany-based Vestolit, a maker of durable plastics used for window floorings and pipes, for 219 million euros ($292.7 million).

** NorthStar Realty Finance Corp said it would buy Griffin-American Healthcare REIT II Inc for $3.35 billion as it looks to take advantage of rising demand for senior-care facilities in a consolidating healthcare real estate sector.

** Bidders are readying indicative offers for the Spanish assets owned by Germany's top utility E.ON, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, adding bids would value the whole business at about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion).

** The chief executive of German real estate company TAG Immobilien is looking for parties interested in buying the group, several banking sources told Reuters.

** Slovenia's state investment firm SDH, which is in charge of selling state assets, invited investors to submit binding bids for Slovenia's second-largest bank Nova KBM (NKBM).

** Privatising South African power utility Eskom would be a "grave mistake", a minister said on Tuesday, denying media reports that President Jacob Zuma's cabinet was leaning towards a partial sell-off.

** Miner and commodity trader Glencore has expressed interest in iron deposits in Guinea, a presentation obtained by Reuters shows, although the company said it had not pitched for a stake in Simandou, the country's largest deposit.

** Agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co expects to sell its global chocolate business by the end of the third quarter, its president said, after opting to hold onto its larger cocoa press business.

** Spain's Telefonica SA said it had presented a 6.7 billion euro offer to France's Vivendi SA for its Brazilian Internet provider GVT as it attempted again to beef up its presence in the Latin American country.

** Turkish investment firms Actera Group and Esas Holding have signed an agreement to acquire ferry operator UN Ro-Ro from private equity firm KKR & Co LP, the Turkish companies said in a statement on Tuesday.

** A subsidiary of Britain's Centrica Plc has completed a deal to buy a 45 percent stake in the Doyle gas prospect in the East Irish Sea from oil and gas explorer Serica Energy. As part of the agreement, Centrica's Hydrocarbon Resources Ltd (HRL) will cover Serica's share of exploration costs of up to 11 million pounds.

** Lexmark International Inc raised its offer for Swedish software firm ReadSoft AB for the third time in a bidding war against Ohio-based software developer Hyland Co .

** Fertilizer firm Yara International ASA agreed to buy a 60 percent stake in a Brazilian phosphate miner Galvani Industria for $390 million, including future equity commitments, further expanding in its key market.

** Sycamore Partners, which recently bought Jones Group, Talbots and Hot Topic, is considering a bid for Sears Canada Inc , the New York Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Gannett Co said it would spin off its print operations, including USA Today, becoming the latest media company to separate slower-growing publishing assets from TV and digital properties.

** Private equity firm Ardian Inc was in talks to buy PE fund stakes worth more than $2 billion from the investment vehicle of the Abu Dhabi government, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

($1 = 6.89 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) ($1 = 0.7483 Euros) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)