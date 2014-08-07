Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Metro AG, Fiat, Deutsche Telekom)

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry unit in Vietnam to Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL for 655 million euros ($876 million), the German retailer said on Thursday.

** Norges Bank, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, was the single-largest shareholder to vote against Italian carmaker Fiat SpA's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler Group LLC, according to minutes of the Aug. 1 shareholder meeting.

** Deutsche Telekom AG rejected an offer from Iliad for its mobile business in the United States and said regulators there should help smaller players compete against bigger rivals if they are not allowed to merge.

** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said on Thursday that it was buying a 10 percent stake in Rocket Internet for 333 million euros ($445 million) in cash, valuing the German internet firm and potential IPO candidate at 3.3 billion euros.

** Swedish software firm ReadSoft AB's board of directors said it recommended shareholders to accept Lexmark International Inc's latest bid of 55.50 crowns per share.

** Struggling airline Alitalia will seal its tieup with Etihad on Friday after a final meeting between Italian government officials and the Abu Dhabi carrier's CEO James Hogan on Thursday morning, a government official said. Etihad will take a 49 percent stake in the Italian airline.

** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Group will secure its A$2.2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover of Australian gas pipeline company Envestra Ltd after rival APA Group said it would accept the offer.

** Kellogg Co has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid for cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), a source familiar with the matter said. Sky News reported earlier on Wednesday that Kellogg was working on a possible 2 billion pound ($3.4 billion) bid for United Biscuits. ($1 = 6.89 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 0.59 British pounds) ($1 = 0.75 euros) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)