Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
** Metro AG has agreed to sell its cash-and-carry
unit in Vietnam to Thailand's Berli Jucker PCL for 655
million euros ($876 million), the German retailer said on
Thursday.
** Norges Bank, Norway's sovereign wealth fund, was the
single-largest shareholder to vote against Italian carmaker Fiat
SpA's merger with its U.S. unit Chrysler Group LLC,
according to minutes of the Aug. 1 shareholder meeting.
** Deutsche Telekom AG rejected an offer from
Iliad for its mobile business in the United States and
said regulators there should help smaller players compete
against bigger rivals if they are not allowed to merge.
** Philippine Long Distance Telephone Co said on
Thursday that it was buying a 10 percent stake in Rocket
Internet for 333 million euros ($445 million) in cash, valuing
the German internet firm and potential IPO candidate at 3.3
billion euros.
** Swedish software firm ReadSoft AB's board of
directors said it recommended shareholders to accept Lexmark
International Inc's latest bid of 55.50 crowns per
share.
** Struggling airline Alitalia will seal its tieup with
Etihad on Friday after a final meeting between Italian
government officials and the Abu Dhabi carrier's CEO James Hogan
on Thursday morning, a government official said. Etihad will
take a 49 percent stake in the Italian airline.
** Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Cheung Kong Group will
secure its A$2.2 billion ($2.06 billion) takeover of Australian
gas pipeline company Envestra Ltd after rival APA Group
said it would accept the offer.
** Kellogg Co has hired an adviser to evaluate a bid
for cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits Ltd (IPO-UNI.L), a
source familiar with the matter said. Sky News reported earlier
on Wednesday that Kellogg was working on a possible 2 billion
pound ($3.4 billion) bid for United Biscuits.
($1 = 6.89 Swedish crowns)
($1 = 0.59 British pounds)
($1 = 0.75 euros)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)