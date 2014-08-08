Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Hachette, CorpBanca, SOCAR Turkey)

Aug 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** U.S. publisher Hachette Book Group, owned by France's Lagardere SCA, has dropped its plan to buy unlisted Perseus Books Group, a spokeswoman for Hachette confirmed on Friday.

** Shares of Chilean lender CorpBanca SA are likely to keep trading sideways in spite of stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, as uncertainty grows over completion of the merger with Brazilian banking giant Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Santander Investment Securities analysts said in a client note.

** Azeri state energy company SOCAR is in talks with Turkish businessman Fettah Tamince to sell its 50 percent stake in Turkey's Star media group, SOCAR Turkey told Reuters on Friday.

** British engineering firm Hyder Consulting Plc has accepted a 268 million pound ($451 million) takeover offer from Japan's Nippon Koei Co Ltd, just days after recommending a bid from Dutch firm Arcadis.

** Malaysia's government will carry out a "complete overhaul" of its troubled national airline Malaysia Airline System in an attempt to revive the loss-making company after it was hit by two jetliner disasters this year. State investment fund Khazanah Nasional has proposed a 1.4 billion ringgit ($436 million) buy-out of the shares it does not own and take the airlines private.

** Gemalto NV, a digital security company that makes SIM cards for mobile phones and biometric passports, will buy U.S.-based data protection specialist SafeNet Inc for $890 million in a move set to boost its earnings and reach.

** Telecom Italia SpA has lined up Citigroup , Mediobanca and Banco Bradesco SA to advise on a deal to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian unit GVT, people familiar with the situation said.

** DirecTV and AT&T Inc would jointly own a Houston sports network under a plan to end the network's bankruptcy, although current part-owner Comcast Corp warned it may challenge the proposal.

** Australia's Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd rejected an unsolicited takeover proposal from biopharmaceutical company Retrophin Inc, saying the offer "materially undervalues the company".

** London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc had hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc to run a potential sale of British luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, the New York Times reported, citing a source.

** Singapore's competition watchdog has cleared a proposal from struggling budget airline Tiger Airways Ltd and Scoot Pte Ltd to extend their partnership in a move that is expected to help both carriers boost traffic.

** Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said an exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to acquire a stake in the Turkish lender was annulled, opening the way for alternative suitors.

($1 = 0.5947 British Pounds) ($1 = 3.21 Malaysian Ringgit) (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore)