Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Chugai Pharmaceuticals, Dollar General, Sensata, Ingersoll-Rand and Mexichem)

Aug 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Dollar General Corp offered to buy Family Dollar Stores Inc for $8.95 billion, trumping a bid by Dollar Tree Inc that had threatened to unseat the biggest U.S. discount retailer from the peak of a highly competitive market.

** Sensors and electrical controls maker Sensata Technologies Holding NV said it would buy Schrader International for an enterprise value of $1 billion to meet growing demand for sensors to monitor car-tire pressure.

** Ingersoll-Rand Plc, a maker of heating and air conditioning systems, said it would buy Cameron International Corp's centrifugal compression unit for $850 million.

** Shares in Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd jumped 15 percent on Monday on a media report that its 60-percent shareholder, Roche Holding AG, was in talks to buy the rest of the company for about $10 billion.

** ConvaTec's private equity owners plan to explore a sale of the medical device maker next year, even as interest from several healthcare companies in a potential $10 billion acquisition intensifies, according to people familiar with the matter. Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co and medical equipment makers CareFusion Corp and C.R. Bard Inc are among the companies exploring a potential deal for ConvaTec, the people said.

** Mexico's Mexichem said on Monday it had reached a deal to pay $630 million in cash and debt to buy U.S. plastic pipe maker Dura-Line Corp from private equity firm CHS Capital.

** BHP Billiton is set to unwind what's left of its 2001 merger with South Africa's Billiton on Tuesday, bundling the remaining assets into a new company to be handed to shareholders so it can focus on its core businesses.

** Telecom Italia is preparing to offer up to 7 billion euros ($9.4 billion) to outbid Spain's Telefonica in the race to acquire Vivendi's Brazilian broadband unit GVT, according to a Bloomberg report on Sunday.

** Japanese utility Chugoku Electric Power Co said on Monday it had signed a contract with Idemitsu Kosan Co to buy a 10 percent stake in its Boggabri coal mine in Australia, marking the first time it bought an upstream coal stake.

** Deutsche Telekom is mulling acquisitions of smaller cable operators, Focus magazine said on Sunday, citing the head of the company's German operations.

** Private equity firms Blackstone Group LP and TPG Capital Management LP are close to buying subprime mortgage lender, Kensington, Britain's Sky News reported on Sunday.

** The Sultan of Brunei has made a bid for New York's Plaza Hotel, Dream Hotel and London's Grosvenor House hotel, the Wall Street Journal's website edition reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation.

** Swiss investment manager Partners Group Holding AG has agreed to buy the majority of China-focused elevator guide rail maker Savera Group for around 2 billion yuan ($325 million), people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP and Australian property manager Abacus Property Group have agreed to buy 70 percent of the World Trade Centre in Melbourne for A$120.4 million ($112.1 million), Abacus said in a statement on Monday.

** Swiss lender Raiffeisen is open to making acquisitions in private banking and asset management, potentially targeting firms handling assets of 20 billion to 30 billion Swiss francs ($22 billion-$33 billion), its chief was quoted as saying on Saturday.

** Shareholders of National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) have approved a 3.64-dirham ($0.99) per share offer to buy a majority stake in Ras Al Khaimah National Insurance Co , the bank said on Monday.

** Singapore commodities firm Olam International Ltd has agreed to sell a 25 percent stake in its packaged foods operations to Japanese instant noodle maker Sanyo Foods for $187.5 million, the companies said in a joint statement.

** Vesuvius Plc said it had agreed to buy businesses in Brazil and the United States for a total of about 30 million pounds ($50 million) to strengthen its position as a technical services provider to the steel and foundry industries.

** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) said on Monday that it had no knowledge of any talks with Saudi Arabia's Savola Group on a possible acquisition of Americana.

** Rio Tinto is set to decide on its stake in a long-dormant copper mine in Papua New Guinea's Bougainville after the passage of a new mining law on the island, with the company possibly pulling out of the project after a quarter of a century.

** Shari Arison, the controlling shareholder of Bank Hapoalim, sold 176 million shekels ($51 million) worth of Hapoalim shares, the bank said on Sunday.

** Google Inc is buying JetPac Inc, the startup that designs social travel applications disclosed on its website on Friday, without providing details.

** Fund manager David Winters has sold his shares in Berkshire Hathaway Inc, citing Chairman Warren Buffett's inaction on Coca-Cola Co's equity plan.

** The Brazilian Cutrale-Safra Group, which had an unsolicited bid for Chiquita Brands International Inc rejected by management, started preliminary steps to launch a proxy fight in its hostile takeover attempt.

International Business Machines Corp said that U.S. regulators had approved the $2.3 billion sale of its low-end server business to Lenovo Group Ltd, as the company continues its shift to more profitable software and services such as cloud computing and data analytics.