Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Talisman, Neustar, Airbus, Apollo Global Management)
Aug 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Talisman Energy Inc, Canada's No.5 independent
oil producer, said Friday it still plans to sell its oil
properties in Iraq's Kurdistan region, even after its partner
announced a massive oil discovery on its properties.
** Neustar Inc, a company which helps North American
telecommunication carriers route calls and text messages, is
considering a potential sale amid interest from private equity
firms, according to people familiar with the matter.
** Airbus is considering a sale of its 49 percent
stake in submarine supplier Atlas Elektronik as part of a
reshuffle of its military business, German newspaper Die Welt
reported on its website on Friday, citing industry sources.
** U.S.-based Apollo Global Management is in
exclusive talks to buy Portuguese insurance company
Tranquilidade, part of the troubled web of businesses of the
Espirito Santo family, for some 200 million euros ($264.6
million), a source close to the transaction said.
** Britain's Vodafone Group Plc agreed to buy a 73
percent stake in Greece's broadband and fixed-line telephony
provider Hellas Online for 73 million euros ($97 million), to
help it better compete in a highly competitive market. Vodafone
had bought an 18.5 percent stake in the company in
2009.
** U.S. power company Dynegy Inc said on Friday that
it would buy 12,500 megawatts of coal and gas generation assets
from Duke Energy Corp and Energy Capital Partners in two
deals valued at $6.25 billion.
** The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it
would raise 938 million pounds ($1.6 billion) in its first
rights issue to part fund the acquisition of U.S. indexes group
Frank Russell.
** Murata Electronics North America Inc said it would buy
the part of chipmaker Peregrine Semiconductor Corp it
does not already own for $465 million in cash.
** Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners and CVC
Capital Partners are among potential bidders for South
Korea's No. 1 car rental company, KT Rental, in a
sale expected to fetch around 800 billion won ($786 million),
people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
** The German government has approved the sale of utility
RWE's oil and gas unit DEA to Letter One, a spokesman
for the group of investors led by Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman
said on Friday.
** Russia's top crude oil producer NK Rosneft' OAO
said on Friday it had agreed to swap assets and buy shares in
Norway's North Atlantic Drilling Limited, despite
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.
** London-based RSA Insurance Group plc said it
reached an agreement to sell its insurance business in Singapore
and Hong Kong to Allied World Assurance Co Ltd for
130 million pounds ($215.51 million) in cash.
($1 = 1,017.5500 Korean won)
($1 = 0.6032 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7537 Euros)
(Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi and Avik Das in Bangalore)