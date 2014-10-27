Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Amazon, Hess, Dolby Laboratories, Numericable; updates
Chiquita Brands, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, GE Capital, BHP
Billiton)
Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** British oil and gas explorer Salamander Energy Plc
, which operates in Indonesia and Thailand, said it had
received a conditional proposal from Ophir Energy Plc
and that it was seeking to clarify details of the potential
offer.
** Amazon.com Inc is buying online comedy service
Rooftop Media, a small deal that underscores the Internet
retailer's broader ambition of becoming a media and
entertainment powerhouse.
** Chiquita Brands International Inc agreed on
Monday to a $682 million takeover by Brazilian juice maker Grupo
Cutrale and investment firm Safra Group, with the U.S.-based
banana producer going private early next year at the
latest.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said in a letter to Allergan Inc's board of
directors that it was prepared to raise its offer to at least
$200 per share but stopped short of doing so.
** GE Capital has bought a $450 million portfolio of
European loans from US-based bank CIT, banking sources said on
Monday. The sale was agreed last week after GE Capital became
the preferred buyer in a competitive auction process, the
banking sources said.
** Alternative investment management group Oaktree Capital
Management L.P. has purchased Hess Corp's share of
proprietary energy trader HETCO, and will inject $500 million to
fund the New York-based outfit's expansion into new commodity
markets.
** Dolby Laboratories on Monday received EU
clearance for its acquisition of digital cinema technology group
Doremi, the European Commission said.
** French cable telecoms operator Numericable won
conditional approval on Monday for its multi-billion-euro
takeover of Vivendi's SFR mobile network operator,
paving the way for it to close the deal by the end of the year.
** Malaysia Airport Holdings Bhd (MAHB) may sell a
minority stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport (ISG) after
taking full ownership of the business, expected in coming
months, a senior company official told Reuters on Monday.
** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti said it
had transferred its 29.851 percent stake in power grid operator
Terna to its CDP Reti unit. CDP Reti, which is fully
owned by CDP, also owns 30 percent of gas grid operator Snam
.
** BHP Billiton is planning to sell its
Fayetteville shale gas assets in the United States, the mining
and energy group said, in the latest effort to trim its
portfolio in the region and focus on more profitable petroleum
liquids.
** Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is likely to
have to sell assets to fill a capital hole uncovered by European
regulators, with shareholders reluctant to stump up cash after a
recent fundraising and would-be buyers of the bank holding back.
Italy's fifth-biggest lender UBI is not studying
any possible merger with other Italian banks, the lender said
after press reports fueled speculation it might come to the
rescue of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena.
** Buyout group Advent has sold a unit of its German
books-to-cosmetics retailer Douglas to rival private equity firm
3i, making headway in a revamp ahead of a planned exit
from the investment.
** State-owned Lithuanian firms are seeking to buy a
majority stake in the country's gas utility company Latvijas
Gaze to speed up market reforms to fully benefit from
new liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, the energy minister
said.
** Maple Energy Plc said it expected to
seal the sale of a controlling stake in its Peruvian units to
Grana y Montero and Alcogroup soon, rebutting
media reports the agreement had collapsed.
** Portugal's Banco BPI sees the potential for "a
large increase in efficiency" from the possible acquisition of
Novo Banco, which was carved out of Banco Espirito Santo after a
state rescue in August, BPI chief executive said.
** Swiss-based commodity trading house Mercuria is not
actively looking to divest its metals storage business Henry
Bath but it is open to a partnership should a majority, or
minority investor come forward, its new head of base metals said
in an interview.
** German tyre and car parts maker Continental AG
is looking for an acquisition in the industrial sector, possibly
in Asia, and could spend up to 2 billion euros ($2.54 billion),
its finance chief told a German newspaper.
** Australia's CSL Ltd, the world's largest blood
products company, said it had agreed to buy Novartis AG's
global influenza vaccine business for $275 million,
part of the Swiss drugmaker's drive to focus on its best assets.
** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said it would buy
49 percent of Texas-based Kalon Biotherapeutics LLC, which has
expertise in manufacturing vaccines used against pandemic
influenza, Ebola and other public-health threats.
** Japan's Kurita Water Industries Ltd agreed to
buy APW, the water treatment business owned by Israel-based
manufacturer ICL Israel Chemical Ltd for 250 million
euros ($317 million), the companies said on Sunday.
** Telecom Italia said on Saturday it would sell
only part of its majority stake in Telecom Argentina SA
and the rest once the regulator approved its full sale
to New York-based fund Fintech, owned by Mexican billionaire
David Martinez.
** German tank manufacturer Rheinmetall is close
to buying steel group ThyssenKrupp's marine systems
business, according to Wirtschaftswoche.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)