Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Fairmont Royal York Hotel, Montupet, Burger King
Worldwide, Enel Green, HCA, DuPont, TUI, Vodafone)
Oct 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** BP has put its Pernis storage terminal in
Rotterdam up for sale as part of a broad push to sell assets, a
company spokesman said.
The oil major, which has divested dozens of billions of
dollars worth of assets in the past years, said on Tuesday it
saw the current oil price as offering good buying opportunities.
** Italian aerospace and defense group Finmeccanica
has given potential bidders a few weeks to make an
offer for its unprofitable train making unit AnsaldoBreda, it
said.
** Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, said it
bought a 35 percent stake in Mama Shelter to help speed up the
international expansion of the French boutique hotel chain.
** The Fairmont Royal York Hotel in the heart of downtown
Toronto is getting new owners and a facelift, with Canada's
KingSett Real Estate Growth LP and InnVest REIT
outlining plans on Tuesday to acquire an 80 percent stake in the
historic hotel for C$186.5 million ($166.5 million).
** Shares in French auto parts maker Montupet
surged as much as 14 percent in brisk volume on Tuesday after
Bloomberg reported that the company was exploring a sale of its
business.
** Canada's Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has
approved Burger King Worldwide Inc's acquisition of
Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons Inc.
** Enel Green Power, Italy's biggest renewable
energy group, said on Tuesday it had brought online a new wind
farm in Mexico. The company, controlled by utility Enel
, said construction of the plant had cost a total of
$196 million.
** Talks over the sale of a stake in Italian broadcaster
Mediaset's pay-TV business with Al Jazeera and Vivendi
are slowing down due partly to its high price tag,
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** The Philadelphia City Council opposed the $1.86 billion
sale of the city's gas company, Philadelphia Gas Works (PGW), to
Connecticut-based energy company UIL Holdings Corp.
** HCA Holdings Inc, the largest U.S. hospital
operator, on Tuesday announced a deal to acquire a Dallas-based
provider of urgent-care services and said its board authorized
the repurchase of up to $1 billion of its outstanding shares.
** Mediobanca is not planning any big acquisitions
as Italy's banking sector goes through an expected consolidation
in coming months, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after its
financial year got off to a strong start.
** DuPont said there were "competitive advantages" in
keeping its businesses together after higher operating margins
in five of its seven units helped the company report a slightly
better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has urged DuPont to separate
its agriculture, nutrition and health, and industrial
biosciences divisions from the more volatile but strong cash
flow-generating materials businesses.
** Shareholders in both German travel and tourism group TUI
AG and British travel group TUI Travel on
Tuesday approved the pair's plans to merge.
** Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS could seek to put
back repayment of hundreds of millions of euros in state aid to
help shore up its balance sheet and could also consider a
merger, the chairman of the troubled Italian lender said on
Tuesday.
** Building materials groups Holcim and Lafarge
said on Tuesday they had formally notified the
European Commission of their merger plan to create the world's
biggest cement group.
** International telecoms group VimpelCom Ltd said
it was exploring possible transactions in Italy but had not
reached any deals, following months of reports that its Italian
unit was seeking a tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa's 3
Italia.
** U.S. hedge fund Elliott has filed another lawsuit in its
battle with Vodafone over the price of the British
group's takeover of German cable firm Kabel Deutschland
.
** The sale of the Italian assets of German energy group
E.ON has hit another hurdle, with the deadline for
binding offers pushed back to late November, four sources
familiar with the matter said.
** The head of CME Group has expressed interest in
buying a stake in South Korea's main exchange operator if Korea
Exchange offers to sell some of its shares, CME's South Korea
representative Hong Sung-hee said.
** Total has agreed to sell stakes in several oil
fields in Norway to PGNiG Upstream International for $317
million, the French company said.
** Italian bank Carige said it had reached a deal
with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance
units. Sale proceeds would total 310 million euros($394
million), Cargie said.
** Japanese telecom and media group SoftBank Corp
has agreed to buy a $627 million stake in Indian online retailer
Snapdeal, seeking to tap into potentially huge e-commerce growth
in the market with the world's third-biggest Internet user base.
** China's top train makers, China CNR
and CSR Corp , are in merger talks to
create a giant able to compete globally with the likes of
Siemens and Bombardier, state media
reported.
** Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG has agreed to buy a
996-million zloty ($299 million) stake in four new oil and gas
deposits from Total E&P Norge, the company said on Monday.
(Compiled by Avik Das and Lehar Maan in Bangalore)