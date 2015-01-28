Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Reynolds American, Russel Investments, SS&C Technologies,
Sage Advisory Services, Eni, Cinven, OVS; updates Royal Dutch
Shell)
Jan 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Yahoo Inc plans to spin off its 15 percent stake
in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, responding to
pressure to hand over to shareholders its prized e-commerce
investment valued at roughly $40 billion.
** Camel cigarettes maker Reynolds American Inc's
shareholders approved its $25 billion acquisition of Newport
menthol cigarette maker Lorillard Inc, a deal that would
combine the No.2 and No.3 U.S. cigarette companies.
** Telecom equipment maker CommScope Holding Co Inc
said it would buy nearly all of Swiss electronics firm TE
Connectivity's network gear business for about $3
billion to expand in Europe and Asia.
** The London Stock Exchange Group Plc plans to put
Russell Investments up for sale in mid-February and hopes to
fetch around $1.4 billion for the unit, two sources told
Reuters.
** Financial software company SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc
is in talks to buy accounting software maker Advent
Software Inc for about $2.3 billion, Bloomberg
reported, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.
** Fixed income manager Sage Advisory Services is up for
sale, according to three sources familiar with the situation.
The asset management firm, which manages $11 billion in private
client and institutional assets, hopes to fetch around $100
million through a sale, according to two of the sources.
** India will sell a stake of up to 10 percent in state-run
Coal India Ltd through an auction on the country's
stock exchanges on Friday, the government said.
** Financial services provider KCG Holdings Inc said
it would sell its foreign exchange trading platform, KCG
Hotspot, to BATS Global Markets for $365 million in cash.
** Australian mining products maker Bradken Ltd
said private equity bidders Bain Capital and Pacific Equity
Partners pulled a $730 million takeover proposal because of
volatility in the commodities sector.
** Canary Wharf owner Songbird Estates recommended
its minority shareholders accept an offer from Qatar Investment
Authority and Brookfield, as it has the backing of the
holders of 86 percent of its shares.
** ClickTale, whose software enables website owners to see
how people behave on their sites, has raised $35 million in a
funding round led by KKR, marking the U.S. private
equity firm's first investment in Israel's tech sector.
** Royal Dutch Shell signed a deal with Iraq worth
$11 billion to build a petrochemicals plant in the southern oil
hub of Basra, boosting the country's aim to become a major
regional energy player and diversify its income.
** China's Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd has
agreed a deal with U.S. studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp
that will see the two firms invest a combined $1.5 billion in
film making, marking the latest inroad by a Chinese firm into
Hollywood.
** Talks over the ownership structure of Italy's Metroweb
look like they could hand joint control of the fiber-optic
company to Telecom Italia, state-owned FSI and
infrastructure fund F2i, two sources close to the matter said.
** Malaysia's Sime Darby Bhd, the world's top oil
palm planter by land size, said it had obtained the European
Commission's approval to buy New Britain Palm Oil Ltd
for about $1.74 billion.
** Eni is not interested in selling its entire
stake in oil contractor Saipem but wants to get the
subsidiary's debt off its books, Eni's CEO said.
** International investment fund Cinven will bid for
Slovenia's telecoms company Telekom Slovenia, daily
newspaper Finance reported on its website.
** Italian retail chain OVS plans to list 40 to 50 percent
of its capital on the Milan bourse to raise up to 400 million
euros ($452 million) in a bid to cut debt, according to
documents by one of the deal's joint global coordinators.
** Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO will buy New York-based
Ryan Labs Asset Management in a deal the Canadian insurer hopes
will help it win more business with U.S. pension funds and other
institutional investors, Sun Life said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru)