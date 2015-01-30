Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Friday:

** Texas-based oil company Harvest Natural Resources Inc said on Thursday its affiliates have withdrawn a request for arbitration against Venezuela for blocking the sale of the company's stake in an oil project in the country.

** Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Sony Pictures Television and Warner Bros. Entertainment on Friday said they had established HOOQ, a joint venture start-up to offer a regional video service in Asia.

** Marquette Transportation Company LLC, a U.S. towboat operator, is exploring a sale that could value it at more than $1 billion and has attracted the interest of Dell Inc Chief Executive Michael Dell, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Bankrupt drugmaker Dendreon Corp has reached a stalking-horse deal with Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to sell the worldwide rights to its cancer vaccine, Provenge, and certain assets for $296 million.

** Sunac China Holdings, has agreed to buy a 49.3 percent stake in troubled Chinese property developer Kaisa Group , a report in the financial news magazine Caixin said on Friday, citing an unidentified senior company executive.

** Troubled Indian carrier SpiceJet Ltd said its board has approved selling shares worth up to 15 billion rupees ($242.6 million) in the company, following a deal between its current majority owner and a co-founder leading a rescue plan.

** Turkish conglomerate Dogan Holding said on Friday its Dogan Enerji Yatirimlari unit had bought a 50 percent stake in fuel distributor Aytemiz Akaryakit Dagitim for 152 million lira ($63.1 million).

** Qatar Airways said on Friday it had bought a 9.99 percent stake in International Airlines Group, the owner of its partners British Airways and Iberia in the oneworld alliance.

** SHV Holdings on Friday again increased its offer for Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco NV, and holdout shareholders APG and NN Group agreed to tender their shares to the new offer.

SHV said it would offer 45.25 euros ($51) in cash for each outstanding share of Nutreco, valuing the company at 3.18 billion euros ($3.60 billion).

** French power company EDF is in a consortium led by Singapore sovereign fund GIC looking to buy a 40 percent stake in the Eurostar train service which the British government has put up for sale, the Les Echos newspaper reported.

** Italian Thai Development Pcl and Rojana Industrial Park will sign a $1.7 billion deal in March to develop the Dawei industrial zone in Myanmar, the Thai government said on Friday.

** The finance arm of Greenland Group, China's largest property developer by sales, plans to buy an insurer or private bank in Europe in a push to diversify its financial services portfolio, its chairman said.

** The private equity arm of Japan's Orix Corp was chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in South Korea's Hyundai Securities Co Ltd, a bank representing the seller said.

** Hip-hop star Jay-Z is buying a Scandinavian music streaming company for $56 million to add to a business empire that has spanned clothing and sports bars. Project Panther Bidco Ltd, a company controlled by the 45-year-old rapper, said on Friday it had agreed to buy Sweden-listed Aspiro for 464 million Swedish crowns ($56 million) in cash.

** Metro AG on Friday said it had concluded the sale of its MAKRO Cash & Carry business in Greece to Sklavenitis.

** Citic Securities Co Ltd , China's largest brokerage, plans to buy 60 percent of the shares in Hong Kong-listed financial services firm KVB Kunlun Financial Group Ltd, it said on Friday, which a Reuters' estimate values at around HK$323 million ($41.67 million).

($1 = 7.7522 Hong Kong dollars) ($1 = 1,095.6600 won) ($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.6641 pounds) ($1 = 0.8832 euros) ($1 = 2.4089 liras) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)