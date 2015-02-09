Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Raiffeisen Bank, Lanxess, Lukoil, Tesco and C&J Energy)

Feb 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Oilfield services provider C&J Energy Services Inc cut the cash portion of its offer to buy Nabors Industries Ltd's well maintenance business by $250 million after oil prices halved since the deal was announced in June.

** Canadian gold miner Tahoe Resources Inc said on Monday it has agreed to buy smaller rival Rio Alto Mining in a cash-and-share deal valued at C$1.4 billion ($1.12 billion), in a bid to expand its presence in Latin America.

** SNI, the investment vehicle of Morocco's royal family, has hired Goldman Sachs and Rothschild to advise it on the sale of a minority stake in Attijariwafa Bank , one of the SNI's top managers was quoted saying on Monday.

** Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc is pursuing the sale of a majority stake in its data-gathering arm Dunnhumby, rather than an outright exit or flotation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

** Russia's No. 2 oil producer NK Lukoil OAO said it had started arbitration proceedings in London against China's Sinopec over an uncompleted $1.2 billion deal.

** Lanxess AG was in talks with Russia's Nizhnekamskneftekhim NKNK as well as with the state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Company as it seeks to sell a stake in its tyre rubber business, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Raiffeisen Bank International plans to sell operations in Poland and Slovenia and cut back in Russia to help shrink its balance sheet and hit a core capital ratio of 12 percent by the end of 2017, it said.

** Funds managed by Brazilian buyout firm Tarpon Investimentos SA will take control of education company Abril Educacao SA and replace its chief executive, the company said.

** The Hungarian government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will buy a stake in the Hungarian arm of Austrian bank Erste, business website Portfolio reported, citing unidentified sources.

** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co is expected to respond this week to revised bids from BP and Royal Dutch Shell for stakes in a 40-year onshore oilfield concession, industry sources familiar with the matter said.

** Tokyo Electric Power Co and Chubu Electric Power Co said they may combine their fossil-fuel plants under a joint venture they are setting up from April to handle fuel procurement and related businesses.

** Italy's Edison is reconsidering buying two Israeli gas fields due to rising regulatory uncertainty and negotiations have already been suspended, a source at the company said.

** Germany's chemicals firm, Lanxess, was in talks to sell a minority stake in its synthetic-rubber unit, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

** Saint-Gobain is happy to meet the management of Swiss chemicals group Sika who are resisting its bid for control, but the deal by which the French building supplies firm has acquired a key Sika stake is "irrevocable," a letter seen by Reuters said.

** European Union antitrust regulators will rule by March 13 whether to clear British insurer Aviva's proposed $8.5 billion takeover of rival Friends Life.

** Malaysia's IHH Healthcare Bhd and U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management are vying to buy a controlling stake in India's Global Hospitals in a deal that would value the privately owned chain at $350 million, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Walkie-talkie and radio systems maker Motorola Solutions Inc is looking into a possible sale, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

** BIDV, Vietnam's second-largest partly private lender by assets, plans to sell a 15-percent stake to a foreign strategic partner and another 10 percent to an overseas financial investor in the third quarter of this year, an executive said.

** Croatian food firm Podravka is among the bidders for one of Slovenia's biggest food producers, Zito , in a deal that may reach as much as 60.5 million euros ($68.5 million), daily newspaper Finance reported on Monday.

** British chip designer ARM Holdings said it had bought Dutch firm Offspark, a specialist in security software for the Internet of Things.

** China's Sunshine Insurance will purchase Manhattan's luxurious Baccarat Hotel from Starwood Capital Group LLC for $230 million, equivalent to more than $2 million per room, the insurance company said in a statement.

** China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is taking a $590 million stake in an obscure domestic smartphone maker as the e-commerce giant tests ways to expand its mobile operating system in a shrinking, cut-throat handset market.

** Morgan Stanley is looking to sell its stake in both London-based Lansdowne Partners LLP and New York-based Avenue Capital Group, a source told Reuters on Sunday.

** The planned sale of the shuttered Revel Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to a Florida developer has been thrown into jeopardy following a decision by a U.S. federal appeals court that would change the terms of the transaction, according to court documents.

** Italy's mid-tier lender Carige has had no contacts with investors, including businessman Andrea Bonomi, for the possible acquisition of a stake in the bank, its chief executive said on Saturday.

($1 = 0.88 euros) ($1 = 0.6572 pounds)