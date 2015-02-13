Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Siemens, HgCapital, Freescale Semiconductor)
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** Chip maker Freescale Semiconductor Ltd is
exploring a sale, a person close to the matter said, the latest
example of a company looking to ride the consolidation wave
sweeping the sector.
** Swiss lender Raiffeisen's subsidiary Notenstein Private
Bank said on Friday it would buy Basel-based bank La Roche 1787,
which manages 6.5 billion Swiss francs ($7 billion) of assets,
for an undisclosed price.
** Buyout group HgCapital is planning a potential 300
million euro ($342 million) sale of nursing home operator Casa
Reha as the consolidation of Germany's fragmented healthcare
services sector continues apace, sources familiar with the deal
said.
** KKR and Goldman Sachs are selling 4.9
percent of shares in German forklift truck maker Kion
at 32.40 euros per share, a market source said.
** European Union antitrust regulators opened an in-depth
investigation on Friday into Siemens AG's bid for
U.S. oilfield equipment maker Dresser-Rand Group Inc,
concerned that the $7.6 billion bid deal may push up prices.
** Broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 and buyout group
EQT are the only bidders left for German online travel group
Unister Travel in what has proved a bumpy sales process, several
sources familiar with the situation said.
** Banks have lined up around 245 million euros ($279
million) of leveraged loans to back PAI Partners' acquisition of
outdoor outfitter AS Adventure, banking sources said.
** Oil producer Afren Plc said it had ended talks
with Nigeria's Seplat Petroleum Development Co Plc
over a potential sale of the company.
** The board of Ireland's Aer Lingus strengthened
its support for British Airways-owner IAG's takeover
approach on Friday, saying that following talks with its suitor,
the deal made compelling commercial sense.
** Japanese brewer Asahi Group Holdings Ltd said it
would acquire wine retailer Enoteca Co Ltd from private equity
firm Unison Capital, in a bid to boost its wine business.
** Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, is not
planning to buy rival Lukoil, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin
told the Independent newspaper in an interview.
** Newcrest Mining, one of the world's biggest gold
producers, said it was open to selling its Telfer gold and
copper mine in Australia, once the company's flagship operation.
** South Korean steelmaker POSCO has signed a
preliminary deal with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund
(PIF) to sell part of its construction unit for about 1.5
trillion won ($1.37 billion), Korea Economic Daily reported.
** Swedish car inspection company Opus Group will
buy fast-growing U.S. equipment maker Drew Tech for up to $34.4
million to get access to technology that could enhance future
growth, the company said.
** British pharmaceutical company Shire Plc has
taken initial steps towards a bid for U.S. bowel-drug maker
Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc and is working with advisers
on a potential offer, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it had approved
Simmons First National Corp's merger with Community
First Bancshares Inc and its merger with Liberty Bancshares Inc.
($1 = 1,097.85 won)
($1 = 0.88 euros)
($1 = 0.93 Swiss francs)
(Compiled by Neha Dimri and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)