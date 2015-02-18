Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Mechel, UBS and Rexam)

Feb 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** Financial giant Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd IPO-JAPP.T launched its global expansion strategy with its largest-ever deal on Wednesday, agreeing to a A$6.5 billion ($5.1 billion) takeover of Australian freight and logistics firm Toll Holdings Ltd.

** Vivendi SA said it had received a binding offer from Altice SA and Numericable-SFR SA worth around 3.9 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for the 20 percent stake in Numericable-SFR it took as part of a French telecoms deal last year.

** Indebted Russian coal and steel producer Mechel has sold its U.S.-based Bluestone coal business back to its original owner, the James Justice family, in an attempt to free up cash to service its debt, Mechel said on Wednesday.

** UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, plans to combine its EU businesses in one unit, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported without citing sources, adding the operation would probably be run out of Frankfurt.

** Beverage can maker Ball Corp is close to a deal to buy UK-based Rexam Plc this week, according to people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

** SHV Holdings NV said it cannot yet close its 3.18 billion euro ($3.62 billion) takeover of Dutch animal and fish feed maker Nutreco NV because the deal has not been approved by Ukrainian regulators.

** Brazilian billionaire Abilio Diniz is considering selling a large portfolio of commercial properties for about 2 billion reais ($706 million), a move that would give him extra firepower to ramp up his investment in France's Carrefour SA, two sources with direct knowledge of the plans said.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital has sold a 17.5 percent stake in PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk to an affiliate of Japan's Sumitomo Corp for 5.93 trillion rupiah ($461.8 million).

** Dutch buyout firm Egeria BV is selling car parts maker Mirror Controls international in a deal potentially worth 400 million euros ($455 million), two people familiar with the transaction told Reuters.

** Italian publisher Arnoldo Mondadori Editore SpA is in advanced talks to buy the book business of RCS MediaGroup SpA in a deal that could be worth between 120 million and 150 million euros ($170 million), sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

** Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies Ltd plans to buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise Security for $80 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website.

** British insurer RSA Insurance Group Plc said it had sold its 26 percent holding in Indian insurer Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Co to its joint venture partner Sundaram Finance. RSA said it expected to receive 46 million pounds ($71 million) in cash for the stake.

** Germany's E.ON SE has found a buyer for its 47.2 percent stake in Latvian gas utility Latvijas Gaze AS , Latvia's prime minister said. Laimdota Straujuma declined to reveal the name of the buyer, or any details, but said such a deal was acceptable to the government.

** Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc is in talks to buy Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp's stake of around 60 percent in unlisted Bank of Commerce, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said.

** Egypt's Qalaa Holdings SAE has hired investment bank EFG Hermes to advise it on the possible sale of its food businesses, a deal the conglomerate said would help it return to profit this year instead of 2016.

** South Korea's Lotte Group said it has been chosen as preferred bidder for the country's largest car rental company KT Rental Corp.

** UniCredit SpA is not interested in Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Milano Scarl, UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni said.