Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-GDI Integrated Facility Services posts Q1 revenues of $243.3 million
* GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. releases strong financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
** Nikon Corp, the 98-year-old Japanese company best known for its cameras, has agreed to buy British retinal imaging firm Optos Plc for 259.3 million pounds ($400 million) as it moves into the medical sector.
** Australia's Newcrest Mining Ltd said it has sold just over half of its stake in fellow Australian gold producer Evolution Mining Ltd for A$106 million ($83 million) to help it pay down debt.
** South Korean retail giant Shinsegae Group said it would not bid for a majority stake in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd , the parent of Asiana Airlines Inc, without identifying a reason for the change in plan.
** Troubled Finnish nickel miner Talvivaaran Kaivososakeyhtio Oyj said talks with potential buyers continued, but added there was "substantial uncertainty" that a deal could be found that would keep its mine running in the Northern Finland.
** Petróleo Brasileiro SA denied that it has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co to handle the sale of oil exploration licenses in deep-sea areas off the coast this year. (Compiled by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
* Harmony merger corp says expects to report a net loss of about $182,000 for quarter ended march 31, 2017 versus net loss of $156,000
* Senvest capital reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017