Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Verisk Analytics Inc, a provider of risk assessment data to the insurance industry, said it would buy British energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie for 1.85 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) from buyout firm Hellman & Friedman LLC.

** FamilyMart Co Ltd and UNY Group Holdings Co Ltd on Tuesday said they have agreed to merge in 2016, a move that would create Japan's second-biggest convenience store operator by sales.

** German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie AG is preparing to spin off Siltronic, its silicon wafer unit that supplies the global microchip industry, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying late on Monday. A spinoff could raise about $300 million, Bloomberg said.

** Indian drugmaker Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is in talks to acquire the Indian operations of Belgian pharmaceutical company UCB SA for about $135 million, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

** Sharp Corp is not considering merging its troubled display business with rival Japan Display Inc, an executive said on Tuesday, adding that the unit had a technological advantage over its competitors.

** Binding bids for Slovenia's largest beer maker Pivovarna Lasko are due by March 19, daily newspaper Delo reported on Tuesday, citing unofficial sources.

