Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds General Mills, Endo International, Heineken, LeasePlan, Holcim)

March 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Endo International Plc offered to buy Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for about $11 billion in cash and stock, trumping an agreed bid by Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

** Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc said it agreed to be bought by Japan's Brother Industries Ltd for about 1.03 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

** General Mills Inc is looking to sell its Green Giant frozen and canned vegetable business, people familiar with the matter said, as the maker of Bisquick and Betty Crocker cake mixes struggles with weak sales of products like cereal.

** Heineken said on Wednesday it was interested in acquiring Slovenia's largest brewer Pivovarna Lasko, which would take the Dutch brewer into one of the few markets in Europe where it is not already present.

** Car-leasing company LeasePlan is in talks on the sale of the company, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

** Swiss company Holcim and French cement group Lafarge are in talks to renegotiate the terms of their 41 billion euro merger after a divergence in the value of the two companies over the past year, the Financial Times reported.

** EQT Midstream Partners LP said it would buy parent EQT Corp's Northern West Virginia Marcellus Gathering System and a preferred interest in an EQT subsidiary for about $1.05 billion.

** Google Inc is in talks to buy Bangalore-based mobile advertising venture InMobi, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, which could pave the way for what could be the U.S. company's first deal in India's busy start-up space.

** Zogenix Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Zohydro business to Pernix Therapeutics Holdings Inc in a deal that could be worth nearly $400 million, to cut costs and focus on two other drugs in its pipeline.

** ICICI Bank Ltd, India's largest private-sector lender, is in talks to sell part of its stake in a life insurance joint venture to Temasek Holdings Pte and Carmignac Gestion for about $300 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

** Egypt's Commercial International Bank said Citigroup had opened its books for a due diligence process that could lead to the purchase of its retail portfolio.

** Prime Healthcare Services said on Tuesday it had withdrawn its offer to buy the Daughters of Charity Health System in California due to conditions imposed by the state, a move the struggling hospital chain said could force it into bankruptcy.

** Dutch marine engineer Fugro NV said on Wednesday it has been summoned to court by shareholder and rival Boskalis, which wants to put a measure protecting Fugro from takeovers to a vote.

** South Africa's Bidvest Group is in talks with a fellow top investor in Adcock Ingram to jointly control nearly half of Adcock Ingram, in a deal that would allow the conglomerate to revamp the struggling drugmaker.

** Greece's National Bank plans to sell a further 13 percent stake in its Turkish subsidiary Finansbank by the end of 2015, bank officials told Reuters.

NBG and Finansbank said earlier on Wednesday that they are planning a combined offer, rights issue and a share sale by April this year, reducing NBG's stake in Finansbank to 73 percent from 99 percent.

** Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore Plc is expected to own 49 percent of Russia's Russneft oil producer, pending approval from Russia's competition watchdog, Russneft's owner told Rossiya 24 TV channel.

** Online gambling firm Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc said talks about selling all or part of its business had become more serious, as it battles headwinds such as the decline of regulated poker markets in Europe.

** TD Ameritrade Holding Corp has no interest at the moment in buying smaller discount brokerage rival E*Trade Financial Corp, TD Ameritrade Chief Executive Fred Tomczyk said on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Compiled by Manya Venkatesh and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)