Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Del Taco, Talvivaara, BHS, Hypovereinsbank)
March 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on
Thursday:
** Australian pension fund giant IFM Investors said it will
buy the bankrupt operator of a large Midwest toll road for $5.7
billion including debt, its biggest acquisition and Australia's
fourth largest purchase of a U.S. firm.
** British challenger bank TSB Banking Group Plc has
received a takeover approach from Banco Sabadell,
valuing the business at about $2.6 billion, which it said would
accelerate its growth prospects and help it compete with bigger
rivals.
** South Korea's KT Corp said on Thursday that
Lotte Group has signed a 1.02 trillion won ($903 million) deal
to buy KT Rental Corp, a unit of KT and the
country's largest car rental company.
** British broadcaster ITV Plc has agreed a deal to
buy Talpa Media, the firm behind the reality TV programme The
Voice, for an initial fee of 355 million pounds ($531 million).
** Levy Acquisition Corp, the blank-check
acquisition vehicle of Chicago restaurateur Larry Levy, said it
would buy U.S. fast-food chain Del Taco Inc for about $500
million, including debt.
** Zimbabwe is planning to merge all diamond mining
companies, including the local unit of Rio Tinto Plc,
into one big firm in which the state will own half of the
shares, the minister of mines said.
** British investment firm Audley Capital Advisors has
signed a conditional agreement to buy the key assets of
Finland's troubled nickel miner Talvivaara, Audley
and the Finnish government said. The price of the deal was not
disclosed.
** British retailer Philip Green said his struggling
department store chain BHS had been acquired by buyout firm
Retail Acquisitions.
** Germany's Hypovereinsbank said it had received the green
light from its parent company, Italy's UniCredit SpA,
to make acquisitions in Germany and that it aimed to look at
Postbank, owned by rival lender Deutsche Bank
.
** United Technologies Corp will explore spinning
off its Sikorsky helicopter unit, in the first major move by the
company's new chief executive officer to overhaul the U.S.
conglomerate's portfolio of businesses.
** Dutch marine engineering and dredging firm Boskalis
said it is not preparing to bid for smaller rival
Fugro NV in which it holds a 20 percent stake,
although it would be a "good fit."
** Stefano Pessina, the billionaire investor who engineered
the deal that created pharmacy giant Walgreens Boots Alliance
Inc, said he could imagine doing more deals in the
United States as the healthcare system is shaken up by
Obamacare.
** Building materials supplier SIG Plc said it would
spend about 200 million pounds ($299.9 million) on acquisitions
in the next three years.
($1 = 1,123.89 won)
($1 = 0.67 pounds)
($1 = 0.94 euros)
(Compiled by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)