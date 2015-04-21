Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Chinese state-owned conglomerate China Resources Enterprise (CRE) will focus on its beer business after agreeing to sell the remaining operations to its parent for about $3.6 billion.
** Generic drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd made an unsolicited $40 billion offer for smaller rival Mylan NV, a bold bid for growth as its lucrative Copaxone drug faces generic competition.
** Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital has taken a new stake in General Motors Co, nearly a year after selling off its position in the automaker, the firm told clients in a letter seen by Reuters.
** BlackBerry Ltd said it was acquiring privately-held U.S. tech company WatchDox, which makes software that secures files for clients ranging from private equity firms to Hollywood studios, in a bid to boost its security offerings.
** Buyout group BC Partners has put German laboratory operator Synlab up for sale in a potential deal worth more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), three people familiar with the matter said.
** Perrigo Co Plc is set to reject a $29 billion unsolicited takeover offer from generic drugmaker Mylan NV as soon as this week, according to a source familiar with the matter.
** Hewlett-Packard Co said it would sell its Web-based photo sharing service Snapfish to digital imaging company District Photo. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
** Germany's Osram plans to transfer its 2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) general lamps business into an independent legal structure, paving the way for a possible spinoff or sale and allowing it to focus on automotive lighting and components.
** Six U.S. senators asked the Federal Communications Commission and Justice Department on Tuesday to reject the proposed $45 billion merger of the country's largest cable providers, Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable Inc .
** Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd has raised 200 billion rupees ($3.2 billion) by selling its entire stake in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in a record Indian block trade completed on Tuesday, IFR reported.
** U.S. shareholder adviser ISS has recommended Holcim investors back the Swiss cement maker's proposed merger with France's Lafarge ahead of next month's vote on the deal, a source familiar with the recommendation told Reuters.
** Italy's Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group (MZB) has bought the production and distribution network of Costa Rica's Ceca S.A. to become the country's third-largest coffee maker, Chief Operating Officer Pascal Heritier told Reuters in an interview.
** Dutch chemicals maker AkzoNobel said it was open to bolt-on acquisitions this year after reporting strong first-quarter results, but its focus would continue to be on tight cost control.
** Venezuela would prefer oil company Harvest Natural Resources Inc to leave the OPEC nation, but wants it to sell a project stake to a company with financial muscle to make major investments, state oil company PDVSA said.
** Australia's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday began a review of oilfield services firm Halliburton Co's takeover of rival Baker Hughes Inc, aiming to issue a decision or outline any concerns about the deal by July 9.
** Standard Chartered Plc has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia's Bank Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia head said on Tuesday.
** Austrian Post wants to expand in Turkey by increasing its stake to 75 percent of parcel delivery company Aras Kargo, Chief Executive Georg Poelzl told reporters.
** South African household goods firm Steinhoff has offered 1.2 billion rand ($99 million) for shares it does not already own in furniture retailer JD Group.
** Slovenia plans to complete by mid-May talks with investment fund Cinven, the only bidder for the country's telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, said the head of the state investment fund SDH, which is coordinating the sale.
** Croatian food company Podravka will buy a majority stake in Slovenian rival Zito for 180.1 euros per share, or 33 million euros ($35 million) for a 51.55 percent stake, Zito said in a statement on Tuesday.
** Tate & Lyle on Tuesday said it would exit most of its European bulk ingredients business and restructure its struggling Splenda sucralose business, in a bid to focus on and strengthen its specialty food ingredients business.
** Actelion Ltd, Europe's biggest biotech firm, is looking at possible acquisitions but it will not pay an overly high price, the Swiss company's finance chief told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Total is in talks with Indonesia's Pertamina on a possible asset swap in return for a continuing participating interest in the country's top gas-producing field, an official at the French oil major said on Tuesday.
