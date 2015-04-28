Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

April 28 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Time Warner Cable Inc is open to merger
discussions with Charter Communications Inc following a
failed $45 billion bid by Comcast Corp, according to
people familiar with the matter.
** DuPont's board is open to a negotiated settlement
with activist Trian Fund Management in the run-up to the
company's annual shareholder meeting in May, sources close to
the matter said on Monday.
** Novatek, Russia's second-biggest gas producer,
said it had extended its gas supply contract with Gazprom-owned
utility firm Mosenergo to the end of 2019.
** Telx Group Inc, a private equity-owned provider of data
centers and network solutions to companies, is exploring a sale
that could value it at around $2 billion, including debt,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Turkey could cancel a May tender for 4G telecoms
infrastructure after President Tayyip Erdogan urged the country
not to "lose time" with the technology and move straight to 5G,
the trade minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
** India's Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd,
emboldened by its takeover of domestic rival Ranbaxy
Laboratories, is willing to spend as much as $7 billion on
further acquisitions, bankers familiar with the generic
drugmaker's strategy said.
** Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
is considering buying broadcaster CTC Media,
business daily Vedomosti reported.
** Shareholders in Mexican supermarket chain Soriana
have approved the purchase of assets from rival
Comercial Mexicana for some 39.19 billion pesos ($2.55 billion)
via a public offering, the company said on Monday.
** Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it has started
the process to sell a stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile
as the world's biggest gold miner works to meet an ambitious
debt reduction target of $3 billion by year end.
** CEE Stock Exchange Group wants to sell Slovenia's
Ljubljana bourse and aims to evaluate offers by mid-year, the
head of the Vienna-based company said in a newspaper interview
published on Tuesday.
** Swedish private equity firm Ratos said on
Tuesday it has agreed to sell its stake in Nordic Cinema Group
to British peer Bridgepoint in a deal valuing the
biggest cinema chain in the Nordic region at 4.7 billion crowns
($546 million).
** Ireland's permanent TSB (PTSB)can return to full
private ownership and repay all of the bailout funds provided by
the government by mid-2018, the Irish Times quoted Chief
Executive Jeremy Masding as saying.
** South Korean builder Hoban Construction Co was the sole
bidder in an auction for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines
Inc's parent firm, Kumho Industrial Co Ltd
, Kumho's lead creditor said on Tuesday.
** British support services and construction firm Kier Group
said it had agreed to acquire road maintenance company
Mouchel for 265 million pounds ($404 million), financed by a 340
million pound fully underwritten rights issue.
** Private-equity firm Carlyle Group LP agreed on Monday to
pay 1.75 billion reais ($600 million) for a stake in Rede D'Or
São Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, a source with
direct knowledge of the deal said.
** South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd
denied on Tuesday a South Korean media report that
it will try again to merge with sister company Samsung
Engineering Co Ltd later this year.
** Brazil's Vale SA has chosen Barclays
to advise it on the sale of some or all of its Australian coal
assets, two people close to the situation said on Monday, as the
company looks to raise money to ride out the commodities rout.
** Private equity owners of Interactive Data Corp plan to
appoint financial advisers over the next few weeks to explore a
sale or an initial public offering, a person familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
