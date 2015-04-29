Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Volkswagen, Enel, Dubai Investments)

April 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:

** XPO Logistics Inc has agreed to buy France's Norbert Dentressangle SA for $3.53 billion, including debt, in a deal it says will make it one of the top 10 logistics company in the world.

** Egypt's Mobinil said it had sold its stake in an Egyptian mobile tower services firm to a subsidiary of telecommunications tower firm Eaton Towers in a deal worth about 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($131.06 million).

** Volkswagen's finance chief said the carmaker has no merger or acquisition plans beyond ongoing discussions with its Chinese joint venture partner FAW that may result in its increasing its stake.

** Israel's planned sale of one of its largest defence contractors has received interest from more than 20 Israeli and foreign entities, the country's privatisation chief said. A decade after its last privatisation programme, the government aims to sell all or part of eight companies and two ports by 2017, raising around $4 billion.

** Slovakia will talk with Enel on raising the government's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne to a majority, pushing the Italian group to change a plan to sell its entire 66 percent share to a private investor.

** Dubai Investments said it plans to enter new markets in Africa and the Gulf region. "Several new investment proposals are currently under evaluation, with some of them in advanced stages of negotiations," Khalid bin Kalban, the firm's chief executive said.

** Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc agreed to buy Armored AutoGroup Parent Inc, a maker of car care products, for $1.4 billion from private equity firm Avista Capital Partners.

** China's top two trainmakers have been in discussions with Bombardier Inc about possibly buying a controlling stake in the Canadian company's railway unit, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

** Barrick Gold Corp is targeting the sale of up to a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile but would consider selling a bigger stake if it got a "knock-out" offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.

** Aer Lingus is "hopeful" that talks between its suitor British Airways-owner IAG and the Irish government, one of its biggest shareholders, will conclude in the short term, its executive counsel said on Wednesday.

** China Minsheng Banking Corp (CMBC) , the country's biggest private lender, said late on Tuesday it's in talks to invest as much as $970 million for a controlling stake in Hong Kong-based securities firm Quam Ltd.

** Creditors of Asiana Airlines' parent Kumho Industrial Co Ltd 002990.KS have rejected a 600.7 billion won ($561.88 million) bid for a controlling stake in Kumho as the price was too low, a spokesman for the lead creditor said on Wednesday.

** Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday his government would start talks with Enel to raise the state's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne, possibly thwarting the Italian group's current plan to sell its entire 66 percent stake to a private bidder.

** NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab Emirates-based healthcare provider, has bought two healthcare service providers in the Gulf Arab state for an enterprise value of $100 million, NMC said on Wednesday.

** PT Cakra Mineral TbK slightly raised a bid for Cokal Ltd to A$75.5 million ($60.4 million), winning the backing of its Australian target which owns a coal project in Indonesia.

** French sugar maker Tereos has agreed to buy sugar distributor Napier Brown Sugar Ltd, a unit of Real Good Food, for 34 million pounds ($52.27 million) plus working capital in cash on completion of the sale, Real Good Food said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Bank Islami Pakistan, the country's second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank, said it would submit plans on Wednesday to buy troubled lender KASB Bank Ltd for a nominal fee.

($1 = 1,069.0800 won) ($1 = 1.2494 Australian dollars) ($1 = 101.6500 Pakistani rupees) ($1 = 0.6505 pounds) ($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Compiled by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)