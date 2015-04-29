Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Volkswagen, Enel, Dubai Investments)
April 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on
Wednesday:
** XPO Logistics Inc has agreed to buy France's
Norbert Dentressangle SA for $3.53 billion, including
debt, in a deal it says will make it one of the top 10 logistics
company in the world.
** Egypt's Mobinil said it had sold its stake in an Egyptian
mobile tower services firm to a subsidiary of telecommunications
tower firm Eaton Towers in a deal worth about 1 billion Egyptian
pounds ($131.06 million).
** Volkswagen's finance chief said the carmaker
has no merger or acquisition plans beyond ongoing discussions
with its Chinese joint venture partner FAW that may result in
its increasing its stake.
** Israel's planned sale of one of its largest defence
contractors has received interest from more than 20 Israeli and
foreign entities, the country's privatisation chief said. A
decade after its last privatisation programme, the government
aims to sell all or part of eight companies and two ports by
2017, raising around $4 billion.
** Dubai Investments said it plans to enter new
markets in Africa and the Gulf region. "Several new investment
proposals are currently under evaluation, with some of them in
advanced stages of negotiations," Khalid bin Kalban, the firm's
chief executive said.
** Consumer products company Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc
agreed to buy Armored AutoGroup Parent Inc, a maker of
car care products, for $1.4 billion from private equity firm
Avista Capital Partners.
** China's top two trainmakers have been in discussions with
Bombardier Inc about possibly buying a controlling
stake in the Canadian company's railway unit, two sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
** Barrick Gold Corp is targeting the sale of up to
a 50 percent stake in its Zaldivar copper mine in Chile but
would consider selling a bigger stake if it got a "knock-out"
offer, company co-president Kelvin Dushnisky said.
** Aer Lingus is "hopeful" that talks between its
suitor British Airways-owner IAG and the Irish
government, one of its biggest shareholders, will conclude in
the short term, its executive counsel said on Wednesday.
** China Minsheng Banking Corp (CMBC) ,
the country's biggest private lender, said late on Tuesday it's
in talks to invest as much as $970 million for a controlling
stake in Hong Kong-based securities firm Quam Ltd.
** Creditors of Asiana Airlines' parent Kumho
Industrial Co Ltd 002990.KS have rejected a 600.7 billion won
($561.88 million) bid for a controlling stake in Kumho as the
price was too low, a spokesman for the lead creditor said on
Wednesday.
** Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on Wednesday his
government would start talks with Enel to raise the
state's stake in utility Slovenske Elektrarne, possibly
thwarting the Italian group's current plan to sell its entire 66
percent stake to a private bidder.
** NMC Health, the London-listed and United Arab
Emirates-based healthcare provider, has bought two healthcare
service providers in the Gulf Arab state for an enterprise value
of $100 million, NMC said on Wednesday.
** PT Cakra Mineral TbK slightly raised a bid for
Cokal Ltd to A$75.5 million ($60.4 million), winning
the backing of its Australian target which owns a coal project
in Indonesia.
** French sugar maker Tereos has agreed to buy
sugar distributor Napier Brown Sugar Ltd, a unit of Real Good
Food, for 34 million pounds ($52.27 million) plus
working capital in cash on completion of the sale, Real Good
Food said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Bank Islami Pakistan, the country's
second-largest full-fledged Islamic bank, said it would submit
plans on Wednesday to buy troubled lender KASB Bank Ltd
for a nominal fee.
