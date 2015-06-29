Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Merck, Lufthansa, Grupo Villar Mir, Mondadori, Russneft;
updates General Electric, Amag, Sysco)
June 29 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** General Electric on Monday said it agreed to sell
its fleet management arm in the United States, Mexico, Australia
and New Zealand to Canada's Element Financial for $6.9
billion, moving it a step further in its plan to shed financial
assets.
** Merck KGaA expects to expand its presence
significantly in Israel with two acquisitions in the life
science and performance materials sectors, the company's chief
executive said on Monday.
** Lufthansa said it wants to use its expanded
low-cost brand Eurowings as a platform for European
consolidation, and it could potentially take in other Lufthansa
units or part-owned stakes such as Brussels Airlines and Air
Dolomiti.
** Companies controlled by Mikhail Gutseriyev, an owner of
Russian oil producer Russneft, are in talks to buy a stake in
MDM Bank, one of Russia's top 30 banks, a source
familiar with the negotiations told Reuters.
** Italian publisher Mondadori said on Monday it
had submitted a binding offer to rival RCS MediaGroup
to buy its entire stake in RCS Libri as well as all additional
assets and activities included in the company's books division.
** Germany's BMW AG, Australia's Macquarie Group
Ltd and a host of U.S. private equity firms are
expected to bid for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's
more than $6 billion car and equipment loan book, a
source said on Monday.
** Amphenol Corp, a maker of fiber optic cables and
related devices, said it made a binding offer to acquire
Singaporean electronic connectors maker FCI Asia Pte Ltd for
$1.28 billion.
** Thailand's Superblock PCL said on Monday that
it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Japan's Energy
Complex Co Ltd to develop a 300-megawatt (MW) solar farm in
Japan at an estimated cost of 27 billion baht ($798 million).
** Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy the
largest newborn stem cell bank in the world for $700 million to
strengthen is maternal health business and that it was on the
hunt for more deals.
** Deutsche Boerse AG is in talks with Swiss Six
Group to buy the remaining stakes in their equity index joint
ventures Stoxx and Indexium for 650 million Swiss francs ($692
million), the two exchange operators said on Monday.
** Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG boosted its
presence in pain management on Monday by agreeing to buy
U.S.-Australian biotech firm Spinifex Pharmaceuticals, the
companies said in separate statements on Monday. Spinifex said
Novartis was paying $200 million upfront and Spinifex
shareholders could get further payments based on clinical
development and regulatory milestones.
** China's metals trading firm Jinchuanmaike Metal Resources
Co Ltd will sell a 20 percent stake to Australia's Macquarie
Bank for about $50 million through an issue of new shares, two
sources at the Chinese company said on Monday.
** French state-owned nuclear group Areva SA has
begun the sale process for the planned disposal of its U.S.
nuclear radiation measurement business Canberra, it said on
Monday.
** Following a successful government lawsuit to block the
deal, Sysco Corp, the biggest U.S. food distribution
company, dropped plans to merge with US Foods, its
biggest rival, Sysco said on Monday.
** Chinese train maker CRRC Corp Ltd
said on Monday it had no intention of buying the rail business
of Canada's Bombardier Inc, responding to recent local
media reports that said it planned to do so.
** National Payments Corp of India (NPCI) and JCB
International Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Japan's JCB Co Ltd, are
entering into a partnership for payment cards issuance and
acceptance.
** China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) said it was
considering making a bid for a stake in Slovakian power
generator Slovenske Elektrarne held by Italian utility Enel SpA
but it had not yet made a decision on the matter.
** Trading house Trafigura has sold half its
stake in three Spanish copper and zinc mines to Abu Dhabi
investment company Mubadala as part of a joint venture they are
setting up to invest in base metals mining, the companies said
on Monday.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on
Sunday it had agreed to pay $120 million for an undisclosed
stake in Chinese logistics firm Shanghai ANE Logistics Ltd (ANE)
as it seeks to benefit from China's booming e-commerce business.
** HSBC Bank Oman SAOG has agreed to sell its
banking business in Pakistan to Meezan Bank Ltd, a
sharia-compliant Pakistani lender, it said on Sunday.
** General Electric Co will seek to convince doubtful
EU antitrust regulators of the merits of its 12.4 billion euro
($13.9 billion) bid for Alstom SA's power unit at a
hearing, the U.S. conglomerate said on Saturday.
** An offer by Indian vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
to take over Pininfarina SpA has fallen
through due to opposition from some of the Italian car
designer's creditor banks, newspaper Il Messaggero said on
Saturday.
($1 = 0.94 Swiss francs)
($1 = C$1.23)
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)