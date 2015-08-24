Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1407 GMT on Monday:
** U.S. power producer Southern Co said it will buy
AGL Resources for about $8 billion in cash, creating the
second-largest utility company in the country by customers.
** Fashion department store operator Belk Inc
said it would be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore
Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.
** Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
is seeking to raise its stake in India's United Breweries Ltd
to gain full management control as it bets on the
country's growing thirst for beer, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Northern Ireland's UTV Media Plc, one of only two
independent broadcasters in the ITV network, said it may sell
its TV franchise.
** The Indian government has set a floor price for the sale
of shares in top state-run refiner Indian Oil Corp Ltd
at 387 rupees each, the company said, a 2 percent discount from
Friday's close
** Shareholders in British insurer RSA are bracing
for a lowball bid from prospective suitor Zurich Insurance
, putting one of Europe's largest ever insurance deals
in doubt.
** Oman's United Finance said on Monday it had
rejected a takeover offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services
and will not pursue the potential transaction any
further.
** Enel has started exclusive talks with Czech
energy group Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) over the
sale of Slovenske Elektrarne, a Slovakian generating company in
which the Italian utility holds a 66 percent stake.
** Russia's second-biggest gas producer Novatek is
close to selling a 9.9 percent stake worth an estimated $900
million in its Yamal liquefied natural gas project to a Chinese
investment fund, Kommersant business daily reported.
** Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds
Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank
closer to full privatization after needing a state rescue in the
2008/09 financial crisis.
** British online gambling firms GVC Holdings Plc
and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said that they
continued to be in talks regarding the terms of GVC's offer for
Bwin.
** A South Korean state-run bank said it will sell a
controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co, the
country's second-largest brokerage, after the government said it
wanted to encourage the formation of larger trading houses.
** British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to
sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the
company in talks for a $5 billion sale.
** Anglo American is to sell two Chilean copper
mines to investment firm Audley Capital for $300 million, the
company said, as it delevers its balance sheet to help combat a
global slump in commodity prices.
** Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp has
entered negotiations with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
for a tie-up over Sharp's struggling display business,
the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday
