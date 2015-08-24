Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Tesco, Cobalt, Syngenta, Rue du Commerce, Energy
Transfer, India's SEBI; updates Southern Co, Novatek, Enel)
Aug 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** U.S.-based Monsanto Co sweetened its offer to buy
Switzerland's Syngenta AG, valuing the company at
around $47 billion as it tries to lure the Swiss firm to the
negotiating table, a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
** U.S. power producer Southern Co said it would buy
AGL Resources Inc for about $8 billion in cash to build
out its natural gas infrastructure and lower its dependence on
power generation.
** UBS is backing one of three consortia that submitted bids
of around 7 trillion won ($5.81 billion) in the buyout of
British retailer Tesco Plc's South Korean unit Homeplus
Co Ltd with an underwritten jumbo mezzanine loan, bankers said
on Monday.
** Fashion department store operator Belk Inc
said it would be acquired by private equity firm Sycamore
Partners in a deal valued at about $3 billion, including debt.
** Oil and gas producer Cobalt International Energy Inc
, whose Angolan operations are being investigated by the
U.S. Department of Justice, said it would sell its 40 percent
stake in two oil blocks in offshore Angola for $1.75 billion.
** Heineken NV, the world's third-largest brewer,
is seeking to raise its stake in India's United Breweries Ltd
to gain full management control as it bets on the
country's growing thirst for beer, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Northern Ireland's UTV Media Plc, one of only two
independent broadcasters in the ITV network, said it may sell
its TV franchise.
** India will raise about 93.79 billion rupees ($1.4
billion) from selling a stake in state-run refiner and fuel
retailer Indian Oil Corp, the government said on
Monday, even as a global stock market rout raised concerns about
future offerings.
** Pipeline company Energy Transfer Equity LP is
bidding for Magnum Hunter Resources Corp's stake in
natural gas gathering unit Eureka Hunter Holdings, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Shareholders in British insurer RSA are bracing
for a lowball bid from prospective suitor Zurich Insurance
, putting one of Europe's largest ever insurance deals
in doubt.
** Oman's United Finance said on Monday it had
rejected a takeover offer from Al Omaniya Financial Services
and will not pursue the potential transaction any
further.
** Carrefour said on Monday that it is in
exclusive negotiations with real estate group Altarea Cogedim
to buy all of French e-commerce company Rue du
Commerce to boost its non-food online retail business.
** Italy's biggest utility Enel is in exclusive
talks with EPH about selling a stake in Slovakia's Slovenske
Elektrarne to the Czech-based company to help fund a
facelift.
** Russia's second-biggest gas producer Novatek is
close to selling a 9.9 percent stake worth an estimated $1.4
billion in its Yamal liquefied natural gas (LNG) project to a
Chinese investment fund, Kommersant business daily reported on
Monday.
** Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board
of India (SEBI) said its board has approved a planned merger
with the commodities regulator, while also deciding to increase
the number of anchor investors allowed for larger public
issuances.
** Britain's government has reduced its holding in Lloyds
Banking Group to below 13 percent, taking the bank
closer to full privatization after needing a state rescue in the
2008/09 financial crisis.
** British online gambling firms GVC Holdings Plc
and Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc said that they
continued to be in talks regarding the terms of GVC's offer for
Bwin.
** A South Korean state-run bank said it will sell a
controlling stake in Daewoo Securities Co, the
country's second-largest brokerage, after the government said it
wanted to encourage the formation of larger trading houses.
** British insurer Amlin said it was not looking to
sell its business, shrugging off media speculation of the
company in talks for a $5 billion sale.
** Anglo American is to sell two Chilean copper
mines to investment firm Audley Capital for $300 million, the
company said, as it delevers its balance sheet to help combat a
global slump in commodity prices.
** Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp has
entered negotiations with Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co
for a tie-up over Sharp's struggling display business,
the Asahi newspaper reported on Saturday
($1 = 1,188.6500 won)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar)