Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Pepco Holdings, Nippon Life Insurance, Heartland Food, Al
Raya, Syngenta, updates Tesco, RSA, Encana)
Aug 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Zurich Insurance made a friendly 5.6 billion
pound ($8.8 billion) takeover proposal for British rival RSA
on Tuesday, paving the way for one of Europe's biggest
insurance deals.
** The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia
on Tuesday denied Exelon Corp's $6.8 billion bid for
Pepco Holdings Inc, possibly delivering a knockout blow
to the deal.
** British retailer Tesco has received three
separate binding bids for its South Korean unit from a
consortium of Affinity Equity Partners and KKR & Co,
Carlyle Group LP, and MBK Partners, people familiar with
the matter said.
The bids have come in at around the 7 trillion won ($5.9
billion) mark, one of the people said, adding that Tesco is
likely to pick a preferred bidder as early as this week.
** Nippon Life Insurance Co is in talks to buy
Mitsui Life Insurance Co, people familiar with the matter said
early on Wednesday, in what would be the first major realignment
in Japan's life insurance market in 11 years.
The talks are centred on a Mitsui Life valuation around 400
billion ($3.3 billion), based on the values of listed insurers,
one source told Reuters.
** Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc is in
talks to buy New York-based insurer Assurant Inc's
employee-benefits unit for about $900 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
** Canadian oil and gas producer Encana Corp
said on Tuesday it will sell its Haynesville natural gas
assets in northern Louisiana for $850 million to GEP Haynesville
LLC.
** Mitsubishi Electric has agreed to buy Italian
air conditioning company DeLclima for 664 million
euros ($768 million) in cash, the latest Asian acquisition in
the European country.
** Brazil's Triunfo Participacoes e Investimentos SA
announced on Tuesday it was selling controlling
stakes in three different energy businesses to the local
subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp for up to 1.9
billion reais ($538 million).
** Privately held Heartland Food Products Group said on
Tuesday it would buy Johnson & Johnson's low-calorie
artificial sweetener, Splenda.
** Three of the Gulf's biggest private equity firms are
battling it out for a majority stake in Saudi supermarket chain
Al Raya for Foodstuff Co, three sources with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday, with a deal likely worth as much as $300
million.
** A Monsanto offer of 470 Swiss francs per share in
Swiss agricultural chemicals maker Syngenta would be a
good price for the company, a fund manager for Oddo Asset
management said on Tuesday, suggesting Syngenta open talks with
its suitor.
** Oil Search Ltd said on Tuesday it is looking for
acquisitions in Papua New Guinea, where it holds the bulk of its
assets, but Managing Director Peter Botten said deals may take
some time as buyer and seller expectations remain wide
apart.
** Britain's competition watchdog said it was minded to
approve Poundland's acquisition of rival 99p Stores,
after it discounted fears the combined 800-strong group would
dominate the value market.
** Food retailer ICA Gruppen has made a cash offer
for the remaining shares in Hemtex as it sees better
opportunities to boost sales and profitability with a wholly
owned subsidiary.
** Commercial International Bank (CIB) said it had
received central bank approval to buy Citigroup's retail
business in Egypt.
($1 = 0.6327 pounds)
($1 = 119.6500 yen)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)