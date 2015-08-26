Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Syngenta, Fraport, PKO BP, Golan Telecom, ISS)

Aug 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** U.S. agribusiness leader Monsanto Co on Wednesday abandoned pursuit of Swiss rival Syngenta AG, which had rejected a recently sweetened $47 billion offer.

Syngenta AG said its board unanimously rejected a revised offer from suitor Monsanto.

Syngenta shareholders called on the company's board to clarify how it intends to make up billions of dollars of lost shareholder value after Monsanto ditched its bid for the Swiss group.

** Schlumberger Ltd will buy oilfield equipment maker Cameron International Corp in a deal valued at $14.8 billion to streamline supply chains and offer cost-effective services to oil and gas customers who have slashed budgets.

** Chinese investment firm Yue Xiu has effectively pulled out of a deal to buy a unit of lender BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd , put off by the $8.8 billion asking price amid a sharp stock market downturn, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have agreed in principle on a 5 billion pound ($7.85 billion) merger to stake a claim to leadership of the online gambling market in Britain.

** State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India bought 86 percent of shares on offer in state-run Indian Oil Corp this week, salvaging a $1.4 billion government sale as the Indian market took its biggest tumble in more than six years.

** BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager is acquiring a San Francisco-based robo-adviser, FutureAdvisor, the firm said on Wednesday morning.

** Shareholders in Israeli mobile phone operator Golan Telecom said on Wednesday they had hired an investment bank to explore options including putting the company up for sale, acquiring a competitor or staying independent.

** Greece may wrap up a deal with Germany's Fraport AG in March for an airports concession the country promised to award to the private sector, in one of the reforms required as part of its 86 billion-euro bailout, the Greek economy minister said on Wednesday.

** Poland has transferred a 1.96 percent stake in the country's No.1 lender, state-controlled PKO BP, to state development bank BGK to boost its flagship investment programme, the Polish treasury ministry said on Wednesday.

** Azerbaijan's state-owned oil company SOCAR had confirmed its interest in acquiring a stake in Greek gas grid operator DESFA, with a deal possible by the end of the year, Greece's privatisation agency said on Wednesday.

** Germany's ThyssenKrupp has raised its stake in its Chinese elevator joint venture Marohn to 51 percent from 25 percent, the industrial group said on Wednesday.

** Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said it agreed to sell its UK L-Band spectrum to Vodafone Group Plc and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd in two separate deals.

** German payments company Wirecard AG has joined the bidding for British rival Worldpay Ltd IPO-WORLD.L, Bloomberg reported.

** Perrigo Co Plc's chief executive expressed confidence on Tuesday that his company's shareholders will reject rival generic drugmaker Mylan NV's hostile takeover attempt, and said the offer is not close to what it would take to get a deal done.

** Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it was selling its widely used Splenda sugar substitute to privately held Heartland Food Products Group in order to focus on other consumer brands.

** Argo Infrastructure Partners, a partnership which counts California pension fund CalSTRS as an investor, said on Tuesday it completed its first acquisition, a U.S. electrical transmission company.

** Pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram is disposing of loss-making Indian unit Cosme Farma Laboratories Ltd to focus on its South African home market, CEO Kevin Wakeford said on Wednesday.

** Austrian real estate group CA Immo said on Wednesday it wants to keep the 6.7 percent stake it holds with O1 Group in rival Immofinanz, adding that an eventual merger of the two property companies was still on the table.

** Danish facility service company ISS has decided to sell a Turkish call centre to Mid Europa Partners for an undisclosed amount, ISS said on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8707 euros) (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)