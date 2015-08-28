REFILE-Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Corrects day of the week to Friday from Thursday in first paragraph)

Aug 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Friday:

** Mitsubishi Corp's decision to spend $1.1 billion for one fifth of Olam International is a key vote of confidence that will allow the Singapore agri-trader to exploit M&A opportunities thrown up by the slump in the global commodities market.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn disclosed an 8.5 percent stake in Freeport-McMoran Inc, taking aim at the company's spending and capital structure, as well as executive compensation.

** French payments company Ingenico has submitted a bid for UK firm WorldPay, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

** Wells Fargo & Co has emerged as the leading candidate to buy General Electric Co's railcar financing unit, Bloomberg reported.

** Russia's VTB, the country's second-largest bank by assets, is selling stakes in a number of power companies on the Moscow Exchange, the Exchange said in a statement. The stakes, sold as a packet, are being sold at no less than 15 billion roubles ($227.20 million).

** Sharp Corp said it was considering various options for its liquid crystal display business after a report said it may sell a majority stake in the struggling operations to rival Japan Display Inc.

** Cielo SA, Brazil's largest card payment processor, said on Thursday it was investing 82.7 million reais ($23.27 million) to increase its stake in Multidisplay, the holding company for M4U, a leading developer of mobile tools for financial transactions.

** Bunge Brasil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bunge Ltd , said on Thursday it has agreed to acquire Brazilian wheat processor Moinho Pacifico. Financial details were not disclosed. (Compiled by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)