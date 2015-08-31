Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Investindustrial, Pleasant Lake Partners, Bristol-Myers
Squibb; updates Fiat Chrysler, Berkshire Hathaway)
Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Monday:
** It would be "unconscionable" for Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles (FCA) not to pursue a merger with rival
General Motors and create a company that can generate $30
billion a year in cash, FCA chief Sergio Marchionne said in a
newspaper interview.
** Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
disclosed a $4.48 billion stake in oil refiner Phillips 66
PSX.N, rebuilding a bet it had made in the energy industry
before oil prices fell.
** Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said on Sunday it
would buy back the 19.9 percent stake it sold to Volkswagen AG
after an international arbitration court ordered the
German automaker to sell its holding.
Their planned partnership soured with Japanese automaker
accusing VW of seeking to control it and filing for arbitration
in November 2011. VW's stake, acquired in January 2010 for 1.7
billion euros ($1.9 billion), was worth some $3.8 billion at
Friday's closing price.
** Italian private equity firm Investindustrial has been
discussing for months with French luxury group Kering
a possible purchase of its Sergio Rossi shoe brand but a deal is
still far away, a source close to the matter said on
Monday.
** Chinese financial regulators encouraged listed firms on
Monday to merge, offer cash dividends and buy back shares to
support volatile stock markets, a joint statement from four
government agencies on the market regulator's website showed.
** Investment firm Pleasant Lake Partners LLC offered to buy
analog chipmaker MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp in a deal
valuing the South Korea-based company at about $346 million.
** Drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb said it bought
rights to a mid-stage fibrosis drug and its privately held
developer for up to $1.25 billion, boosting its pipeline for
drugs that treat tissue scarring.
** Ageas has agreed to sell its Hong Kong
insurance unit to a China-based asset manager JD Capital for
HK$10.7 billion ($1.4 billion), the Belgian insurer said in a
statement on Sunday, exiting a business it acquired eight years
ago.
** German media Group Bertelsmann will consider
raising its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, it
said on Monday, now that shares in the joint venture with
Pearson could come on the market.
** Swiss flavours and fragrances group Givaudan
said on Monday it would buy Induchem Holding AG, in a move to
strengthen its active cosmetic business.
** German insurer Allianz SE has joined Borealis
Infrastructure, which manages investments for Canada's Ontario
Municipal Employees Retirement Systems, to explore a bid for
London City Airport, a source familiar with the process said.
** Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa said
on Monday that it opposed plans by its takeover target Anvia to
go public and still aimed to increase its stake in its smaller
rival.
** Polish utilities are more likely to buy stakes in a
special fund partly aimed at rescuing the mining industry than
invest directly in troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, PAP news
agency quoted the treasury minister as saying.
** Kellogg's South African unit will urge competition
authorities to block a proposed merger between rivals Pioneer
Foods and Futurelife, regulators said on Monday.
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)