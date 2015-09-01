Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Saint-Gobain, Novo Banco and
others)
Sept 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Ten weeks after closing its $8.4 billion purchase of
Synageva BioPharma Corp, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
announced on Tuesday European approval for the key drug acquired
through the deal, an enzyme-replacement therapy for an
ultra-rare, life threatening disease.
** BG Group plc, which is being acquired by Royal
Dutch Shell plc, has put up for sale its 22.2 percent
stake in the huge Thai Bongkot offshore gas field valued at
around $1.2 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
** A Swiss court confirmed that Saint-Gobain did
not have to launch a mandatory public takeover bid for all the
shares of Swiss chemical firm Sika, the French group
said on Tuesday.
** The Bank of Portugal has failed to reach an agreement
with China's Anbang Insurance Group Co in exclusive talks over
the sale of state-rescued Novo Banco and will now open talks
with the second-placed bidder.
** Canada's Westport Innovations Inc, which
develops motor vehicle engines that run on natural gas, agreed
to buy U.S. peer Fuel Systems Solutions Inc in an
all-stock deal to diversify from engines for trucks and buses.
** Online gambling firm 888 Holdings Plc stepped up
the battle for Bwin.party Digital Entertainment Plc on
Tuesday, submitting a revised takeover proposal as it looks to
see off rival interest from GVC Holdings Plc.
** Finland is planning to sell shares in state-owned
companies worth about 1.6 billion euros ($1.80 billion) by 2018
to finance growth projects, a senior official said on Tuesday.
** Suitors are not lining up to buy Italian bank Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, one of its core shareholders said on
Tuesday, months having passed since a request by the European
Central Bank for it to find a partner.
** British caravan holiday park operator Park Resorts will
merge with rival Parkdean Holidays in a deal which will create a
combined business worth 960 million pounds ($1.5 billion), Park
Resorts' owner Electra Private Equity said.
** Arclin Inc, a maker of resins and other
construction-related materials, has hired investment bank Credit
Suisse Group AG to explore a sale that could value it
at around $800 million, according to people familiar with the
matter.
** Japan's Ajinomoto Co Inc has about 150-200
billion yen ($1.3 billion-$1.7 billion) that it could spend on
acquisitions and alliances by its 2016 fiscal year, its
president said, as it aims to become a top-10 global food
company in the coming years.
** British support services company Rentokil Initial
has continued its North American expansion with its biggest deal
in 10 years, agreeing to buy pest control business Steritech for
$425 million.
** French oil major Total said it had agreed to
sell some of its retail activities in Turkey to diversified
conglomerate Demiroren for 325 million euros ($365 million).
** Whirlpool Corp, the world's biggest home
appliance company, is set to battle Middleby for
Britain's Aga Rangemaster, the maker of range cookers
synonymous with affluent British middle-class country life.
** One Equity Partners, the former middle-market private
equity arm of JPMorgan Chase & Co, is acquiring Augusta
Columbia Capital, a buyout firm focused on technology investing,
according to people familiar with the matter.
** Copper miner Antofagasta Plc said it would merge
its majority-owned unit, Minera Centinela, with its fully-owned
subsidiary CCM Encuentro, which owns a sulphide project in
northern Chile.
** Malaysia's finance ministry has taken up a substantial
stake in defense services provider and contractor Destini Bhd
, The Star reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
** Russian state airline Aeroflot said on Tuesday
it would acquire a 75-percent stake in struggling competitor
Transaero, creating one of the world's largest air
transport companies.
** Baring Private Equity Asia said on Tuesday it acquired 40
percent of Weetabix Ltd, Britain's largest branded manufacturer
of cereals and cereal bars, for an undisclosed sum, looking to
benefit from rising consumer demand in China for healthy food
products.
** German home-improvement chain Obi plans to take
over most of the sites of its struggling Austrian rival BauMax,
Austria's competition authority, BWB, said on Tuesday, adding
that Obi would take on the affected staff.
** Private equity firm EQT has decided to sell Swedish
education company Academedia, with a market listing a leading
option, an EQT spokeswoman said.
** Bild tabloid publisher Axel Springer and
Korean electronics group Samsung announced a
partnership in mobile media including news.
** Trading house Gunvor, which has been selling assets in
Russia, has again emerged as the winner of a semi-annual Rosneft
tender, traders said on Tuesday.
** Sun International, South Africa's second-biggest
hotel and gaming operator, has finalized a merger of its Latin
American business with Chile's Dreams SA to create a group
valued at about $400 million, it said on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.89 euros)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)