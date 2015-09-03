Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Aeroflot, Colt Defense, Sinopec, Britam, Charterhouse,
Sept 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Swiss agricultural chemicals group Syngenta AG
plans to buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock to boost
shareholder returns after rejecting a takeover approach from
Monsanto Co, selling its vegetable seeds business to
fund the measure. The world's largest pesticides company is
under pressure to offer tangible rewards to shareholders after
it turned its back last week on a cash-and-shares bid from
unwanted U.S. suitor Monsanto worth $47 billion at the time.
** Lannett Co Inc said it would buy Kremers Urban
Pharmaceuticals Inc, a U.S. unit of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA
, for $1.23 billion to expand its specialty generic
drugs portfolio.
** UK private equity firm Charterhouse has
mandated Deutsche Bank for a sale of its 60 percent
stake in French call centre business Webhelp, four people
familiar with the matter said.
** Snack food company B&G Foods Inc said it would
buy General Mills Inc's Green Giant and Le Sueur frozen
and canned vegetable businesses for about $765 million.
** The board of Russian airline Aeroflot has
approved the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in debt-laden
rival Transaero, the state-owned company said.
** Gun maker Colt Defense and its creditors are close to a
deal on a plan to bring the company out of bankruptcy, but if it
fails, the business will go on the auction block next month, a
company lawyer told a judge.
** Sam's Club, the membership warehouse club division of
Wal-Mart Stores Inc, said it has tied up with online
car-shopping site TrueCar Inc in an effort to boost its
auto business.
** Chipmaker Diodes Inc said it would buy Pericom
Semiconductor Corp in a deal valued at about $400
million to boost its analog and mixed-signal chip businesses.
** An unnamed investor has placed a 1.5 percent stake in
Evonik for 222 million euros ($250 million), several
traders and bankers told Reuters on Thursday.
** Struggling New Zealand outdoorwear company Kathmandu
Holdings on Thursday advised its shareholders to reject
a takeover offer by Briscoe Group after Briscoe said it
would not be raising its cash and scrip offer price equating to
NZ$1.80 per share ($1.14).
** Sinopec and Sibur have agreed on the Chinese energy giant
buying into Russia's top petrochemical company, Sibur said
without disclosing the stake and the value of the deal.
** French water and waste group Veolia Environnement
has bought a majority stake in Dutch plastics recycling
company AKG Kunststof as part of a strategy to grow in waste
recycling.
** Mauritius is looking to sell a 23 percent stake in
Kenya's British-American Investments Co (Britam),
seized from a disgraced tycoon, a senior government official
said.
** Eurazeo is investing 20 million euros ($22.57
million) in a 33 million-euro fund raising round by second-hand
luxury goods online retailer Vestiaire Collective, giving the
French investment fund exposure to a booming market.
** Finnish state investment firm Solidium said on Thursday
it could buy more shares in engineering group Metso
and mining technology company Outotec.
** Asseco Poland, Eastern Europe's largest
software maker, has agreed to buy 61.4 percent of Portugal-based
rival Exictos for 21.5 million euros ($24 million),
strenghtening its position in Africa, Asseco said.
** The Australian government is under fire over proposed
changes to the fees charged by its corporate regulator's
registry arm ahead of the unit's possible sale, with critics
warning against double-dipping and fee-gouging to boost the
asset's value. The government is examining a sale of the
Australian Securities and Investment Commission's (ASIC) company
registry unit, valued at up to A$6 billion ($4.2 billion)
depending on the fees it can charge.
