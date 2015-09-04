Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Imtech, Prelios, GE, BP, Eni; Updates Bwin, BlackBerry)
Sept 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Russia's Gazprom and its European partners
signed a shareholders' agreement on the Nord Stream-2 gas
pipeline project that will run beneath the Baltic Sea to Europe,
bringing Europe closer into Moscow's energy orbit.
** Irish aircraft leasing firm Avolon Holdings Ltd
said it agreed to be acquired for about $2.5 billion by Bohai
Leasing Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and
shipping conglomerate HNA Group.
** General Electric Co is expected to win regulatory
approval next week for its purchase of the power equipment
business of France's Alstom, allowing the U.S.
industrial conglomerate to finally carry out a major
cost-cutting program 16 months after first announcing the deal.
** Swiss bank Vontobel has agreed to buy Finter
Bank Zurich from Italmobiliare to boost its wealth
management business, and says it has cash for more deals.
Italmobiliare said it would get about 80 million Swiss francs
($82 million) from Vontobel.
** The German unit of bankrupt Dutch engineering services
company Imtech is expected to be sold in November,
according to Imtech Germany's insolvency administrator.
** Italy's Prelios is a potential merger or
acquisition target, its CEO said on Friday as the property
company detailed a plan to spin off real estate investments to
cut debt and focus on its core services business.
** BP will need to buy oil and gas fields to offset
falling production, which could lead it to issue equity to raise
funds, Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) said on Friday,
cutting its rating on the oil major's shares to underperform
from neutral.
** India's state-controlled Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC)
has paid just over $1.25 billion for a 15 percent
stake in Russian oil major Rosneft's Vankor oil field,
a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
** UK-listed Bwin.party ditched an agreed deal with
888 on Friday in favour of a higher 1.1 billion-pound
($1.7 billion) offer from GVC Holdings, creating a
sports betting heavyweight in a sector being reshaped by
consolidation.
** Canada's BlackBerry Ltd said on Friday it will
buy rival mobile software provider Good Technology Corp
for $425 million, to boost its ability to help corporate clients
manage smartphones running on different operating
systems.
** Czech energy company EPH and state oil product pipelines
company Cepro plan to coordinate efforts to buy Unipetrol
from Poland's PKN Orlen, a Czech newspaper
reported, citing two sources.
** Gazprom revived an asset-swap deal with German
chemicals group BASF and made progress in
negotiations with Austrian energy group OMV, as the
Russian gas giant moves to increase its reach in Europe.
** Italian oil and gas group Eni is in touch with
cash-rich state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) as it
looks for ways to take the debt of its Saipem unit off
its balance sheet, Eni's chairwoman said.
** Hungary's state-owned Fogaz has signed a deal to buy
99.93 percent in the local natural gas retail company GDF SUEZ
Energia Magyarorszag Zrt from GDF International SA, the national
news agency MTI said citing Fogaz as its source. It did not
provide financial details of the transaction which is expected
to be completed in the next months.
** CEFC China Energy Co has bought a majority stake in
Slavia Prague, one of the Czech Republic's oldest soccer clubs,
its latest in a series of deals by the Chinese company in the
central European country. The price was not disclosed for what
is a rare investment by a foreign group in Czech sport.
** Japanese banks are among bidders for General Electric
Co's local commercial lending and leasing operation,
sources told Reuters.
** Indian drugmaker Cipla Ltd is set to buy two
U.S. generics businesses in cash deals worth $550 million, it
said, following rivals with a push to enhance its presence in
the world's largest generics market.
** Malaysian lender CIMB Group Holdings has
invited bids from insurers for a distribution agreement to sell
their general insurance products in four Southeast Asian
markets, a deal that could fetch it about $400 million, people
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
($1 = 0.9732 Swiss francs)
($1 = 66.4050 Indian rupees)
($1 = 24.3700 Czech crowns)
(Compiled by Manish Parashar and Yashaswini Swamynathan in
Bengaluru)