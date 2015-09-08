Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Strategic Hotels, Media General, Concordia Healthcare; updates Pininfarina)

Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:

** Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI), part of billionaire Li Ka-shing's business empire, offered to buy all the shares it does not already own in Hong Kong utility Power Assets Holdings Ltd in an all-stock transaction valued at $11.6 billion.

** Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc said affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII LP, the real estate fund of Blackstone Group LP, would buy the company and subsidiary Strategic Hotels Funding LLC in a deal valued at $6 billion including debt.

** Media General Inc said it would buy diversified media company Meredith Corp for about $2.34 billion to create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United States.

** Canada's Concordia Healthcare Corp said it would buy Amdipharm Mercury Ltd from private equity firm Cinven for $1.9 billion to expand its portfolio of drugs aimed at treating rare diseases.

** French farm and food cooperative groups Maisadour and Terrena plan to combine their seed activities with the aim of becoming a leading player on the European market, the two said.

** MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it has agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin Plc for 3.47 billion pounds ($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal in as many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas.

** British insurer RSA said it would sell its Latin American operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about 403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash as it retreats from secondary markets.

** India's JSW Energy Ltd has signed an accord to buy a power plant from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, the companies said, as India's indebted corporations sell assets to repair their balance sheets.

** The sale of indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina to Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra could be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks, three sources close to the situation said.

** France's competition watchdog said it had been asked by the European Commission to review the planned sale of Nestle's Davigel frozen food unit to food service operator Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital.

** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2 billion)combination, first set out last month and designed to secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling market.

** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's largest canned tuna maker, said it had signed a joint venture agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Savola Group to tap the Middle Eastern seafood market.

** Punch Taverns Plc said it would sell its 50 percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million) in cash.

** Port operator APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has reached an agreement with Perez y Cia to acquire their majority stake in the Barcelona-based Grup Maritim TCB and its 11 container terminals.

** The French government still plans on selling 4 billion euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said, adding that it was normal to take market conditions into account in light of recent turbulence.

** Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.

** Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium of shareholders to boost its position in the Egyptian market.

** Russian bank Sberbank is planning to sell its Slovenian unit, mainly because of the small market in the country, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported, citing unnamed sources.

** Bank of Yokohama Ltd said it had agreed to merge with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal that would create Japan's largest regional bank and spur further consolidation in the sector.

** Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan that would give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG projects.

** Tesco is selling its South Korean arm to a group led by private equity firm MBK Partners for $6.1 billion, it said, as the British supermarket retreats from foreign markets to focus on reviving its troubled domestic business.

** Canadian energy company Emera Inc will acquire U.S. electric and gas utility holding company Teco Energy Inc for $6.44 billion to expand in the United States.

** British bank Barclays Plc has sold a 1.6 billion pound ($2.4 billion) portfolio of UK loans to a group of investors led by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc .

** China's sixth largest private company CEFC added to a weeklong buying spree in the Czech Republic, announcing deals to buy a majority stake in a top brewery group and a share in an airline company in the central European country.

** Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi is set to raise about $3 billion through its latest fundraising round, said two people familiar with the matter, just as funding at the Chinese unit of rival Uber Technologies Inc reaches $1.2 billion.

** TeliaSonera Telenor have offered to sell up to 40 percent of a network infrastructure unit, part of their proposed Danish mobile deal to win over EU antitrust regulators worried about a lack of competition resulting from their deal.

** Chile's bank watchdog authorized Corpbanca's merger with the Chilean operations of Brazil's Itau Unibanco Holding SA, in one of the final hurdles for the conclusion of the deal by early 2016, Itau said.

** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) boss Sergio Marchionne said that seeking a tie-up with General Motors was a "high priority" and such a deal would also be the best strategic option for its U.S. rival.

** German publisher Axel Springer is withdrawing from its Russian business, Russian news agency RBC reported, citing two media sources and a government source.

** Israel's parliament approved a controversial deal that would enable the development of three offshore natural gas fields, although regulatory hurdles still remain.

** U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it has agreed to buy part of French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim Group's businesses for 425 million euros ($473.58 million) to expand its fluids division.

** Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is looking to sell a portfolio of non-performing corporate loans worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by early next year to free up capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

** Shareholders of Massar Solutions have mandated HSBC to sell a 40 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates vehicle rental and fleet management firm, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters, months after its flotation was pulled.

** Russia's Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell have started commercial talks on Baltic LNG project, Interfax news agency quoted Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller as saying.

** Portugal's Novo Banco, the so-called good bank carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), has completed the sale of its investment banking arm to China's Haitong Securities , which said the deal would provide it with a platform for expansion.

($1 = 1.44 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.90 euros)

($1 = 0.65 pounds) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)