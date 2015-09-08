Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Cheung Kong Infrastructure, Strategic Hotels, Media
General, Concordia Healthcare; updates Pininfarina)
Sept 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Tuesday:
** Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd (CKI),
part of billionaire Li Ka-shing's business empire, offered to
buy all the shares it does not already own in Hong Kong utility
Power Assets Holdings Ltd in an all-stock transaction
valued at $11.6 billion.
** Strategic Hotels & Resorts Inc said affiliates of
Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII LP, the real estate fund of
Blackstone Group LP, would buy the company and subsidiary
Strategic Hotels Funding LLC in a deal valued at $6 billion
including debt.
** Media General Inc said it would buy diversified
media company Meredith Corp for about $2.34 billion to
create the third-largest local TV station owner in the United
States.
** Canada's Concordia Healthcare Corp said
it would buy Amdipharm Mercury Ltd from private equity firm
Cinven for $1.9 billion to expand its portfolio of drugs aimed
at treating rare diseases.
** French farm and food cooperative groups Maisadour and
Terrena plan to combine their seed activities with the aim of
becoming a leading player on the European market, the two said.
** MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said it has
agreed to buy U.K. rival Amlin Plc for 3.47 billion
pounds ($5.34 billion), in the fourth major international deal
in as many months by Japanese insurers expanding overseas.
** British insurer RSA said it would sell its Latin
American operations to Colombia's GrupoSura for about
403 million pounds ($617 million) in cash as it retreats from
secondary markets.
** India's JSW Energy Ltd has signed an accord to
buy a power plant from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd,
the companies said, as India's indebted corporations sell assets
to repair their balance sheets.
** The sale of indebted Italian car designer Pininfarina
to Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra
could be wrapped up in the next couple of weeks, three sources
close to the situation said.
** France's competition watchdog said it had been asked by
the European Commission to review the planned sale of Nestle's
Davigel frozen food unit to food service operator
Brakes Group, owned by buyout fund Bain Capital.
** Betfair and Irish rival Paddy Power
have reached agreement on a 6 billion pound ($9.2
billion)combination, first set out last month and designed to
secure leadership of Britain's competitive online gambling
market.
** Thai Union Frozen Products Pcl, the world's
largest canned tuna maker, said it had signed a joint venture
agreement with a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Savola Group
to tap the Middle Eastern seafood
market.
** Punch Taverns Plc said it would sell its 50
percent stake in UK-based drinks wholesaler Matthew Clark to
Conviviality Brands for 100.7 million pounds ($154.50 million)
in cash.
** Port operator APM Terminals, part of Danish shipping and
oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, has reached an
agreement with Perez y Cia to acquire their majority stake in
the Barcelona-based Grup Maritim TCB and its 11 container
terminals.
** The French government still plans on selling 4 billion
euros ($4.47 billion) of assets this year, Finance Minister
Michel Sapin said, adding that it was normal to take market
conditions into account in light of recent turbulence.
** Malaysia's national utility Tenaga Nasional Bhd
is one of four suitors shortlisted for the final round of
bidding in state fund 1MBD's sale of its power unit
Edra Global Energy Bhd, banking sources said.
** Hikma Pharmaceutical Plc said it would buy nearly
the entire share capital of EIMC United Pharmaceuticals, a
drugmaker specialising in oncology products, from a consortium
of shareholders to boost its position in the Egyptian market.
** Russian bank Sberbank is planning to sell its
Slovenian unit, mainly because of the small market in the
country, Slovenian daily newspaper Dnevnik reported, citing
unnamed sources.
** Bank of Yokohama Ltd said it had agreed to merge
with smaller rival Higashi-Nippon Bank Ltd in a deal
that would create Japan's largest regional bank and spur further
consolidation in the sector.
** Woodside Petroleum Ltd, Australia's biggest
independent oil and gas producer, has approached rival Oil
Search Ltd with an $8 billion all-share takeover plan
that would give it stakes in two of the world's lowest-cost LNG
projects.
** Tesco is selling its South Korean arm to a group
led by private equity firm MBK Partners for $6.1 billion, it
said, as the British supermarket retreats from foreign markets
to focus on reviving its troubled domestic business.
** Canadian energy company Emera Inc will acquire
U.S. electric and gas utility holding company Teco Energy Inc
for $6.44 billion to expand in the United States.
** British bank Barclays Plc has sold a 1.6 billion
pound ($2.4 billion) portfolio of UK loans to a group of
investors led by U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc
.
** China's sixth largest private company CEFC added to a
weeklong buying spree in the Czech Republic, announcing deals to
buy a majority stake in a top brewery group and a share in an
airline company in the central European country.
** Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi is set to raise
about $3 billion through its latest fundraising round, said two
people familiar with the matter, just as funding at the Chinese
unit of rival Uber Technologies Inc reaches $1.2
billion.
** TeliaSonera Telenor have offered to
sell up to 40 percent of a network infrastructure unit, part of
their proposed Danish mobile deal to win over EU antitrust
regulators worried about a lack of competition resulting from
their deal.
** Chile's bank watchdog authorized Corpbanca's
merger with the Chilean operations of Brazil's Itau Unibanco
Holding SA, in one of the final hurdles for the
conclusion of the deal by early 2016, Itau said.
** Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) boss Sergio
Marchionne said that seeking a tie-up with General Motors
was a "high priority" and such a deal would also be the best
strategic option for its U.S. rival.
** German publisher Axel Springer is withdrawing
from its Russian business, Russian news agency RBC reported,
citing two media sources and a government source.
** Israel's parliament approved a controversial deal that
would enable the development of three offshore natural gas
fields, although regulatory hurdles still remain.
** U.S. industrial conglomerate Dover Corp said it
has agreed to buy part of French petrol station equipment
provider Tokheim Group's businesses for 425 million euros
($473.58 million) to expand its fluids division.
** Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena is
looking to sell a portfolio of non-performing corporate loans
worth 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) by early next year to free
up capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
** Shareholders of Massar Solutions have mandated HSBC to
sell a 40 percent stake in the United Arab Emirates vehicle
rental and fleet management firm, two sources aware of the
matter told Reuters, months after its flotation was pulled.
** Russia's Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell
have started commercial talks on Baltic LNG project, Interfax
news agency quoted Gazprom Chief Executive Alexei Miller as
saying.
** Portugal's Novo Banco, the so-called good bank carved out
of Banco Espirito Santo (BES), has completed the sale of its
investment banking arm to China's Haitong Securities
, which said the deal would provide it with a
platform for expansion.
($1 = 1.44 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.90 euros)
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)