Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:

** Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc submitted a $2 cash billion offer to buy United Launch Alliance (ULA), a satellite launch provider jointly held by Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, sources familiar with the matter said, a deal that would further consolidate the space business.

** Canadian insurer Manulife Financial Corp is nearing a deal to buy British bank Standard Chartered's Hong Kong pension business for about $400 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Canada's Bombardier has turned down a Chinese offer to buy up to 100 percent of its prized rail unit, documents seen by Reuters show, underscoring its reluctance to cede control of the unit to a state-owned Chinese buyer at this juncture.

** German lighting group Osram has agreed to sell its 13.5 percent stake in China's Foshan Electrical and Lighting for more than 350 million euros ($390 million), a premium of about 30 percent to its market value.

** Turkey's Renaissance Construction said it would slash its takeover offer for Ballast Nedam by 80 percent after the Dutch builder issued a new profit warning.

** Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) said it had sold its labor-intensive South African mines to bullion producer Sibanye Gold for 4.5 billion rand ($331 million) to focus on newer, mechanized mines.

** Polish chemicals maker Synthos may submit an offer to buy the troubled state-run Brzeszcze coal mine, Michal Solowow, Synthos major shareholder said.

** The family owners of German shoe chain Reno are seeking to find a buyer for the company by the end of the year, Chief Executive and co-owner Matthias Haendle told Reuters.

** Indonesia's largest telecoms firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) Tbk said it was scrapping a share-swap deal that would have given a 49 percent stake in the state-controlled company's tower operator unit to PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk. ($1 = 13.60 rand) ($1 = 0.90 euros) (Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)