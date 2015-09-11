Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds AMD, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Blackstone, TeliaSonera,
Orkla, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, Fosun International)
Sept 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Microsoft in talks to buy troubled company
Advanced Micro Devices, according to tech blog Fudzilla.
** Japan's biggest bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG), wants to buy more U.S. commercial lenders and
asset management firms, a top official said, citing the two
segments as areas where the Tokyo-based bank still lacks scale.
** Blackstone Group LP is once again taking a look at
bidding for NCR Corp, according to a person familiar
with the matter.
** TeliaSonera and Telenor have abandoned
their planned merger in Denmark because of stiff opposition from
European regulators, raising concerns that larger mobile telecom
deals pending in the UK and Italy might also run into trouble.
** Norwegian consumer goods maker Orkla won't sell
its food ingredients business, Chief Executive Peter Ruzicka
said.
** Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena's search
for a buyer has so far been fruitless and no deal is expected
before next year, partly because of uncertainty over new capital
requirements being set by the European Central Bank, a source
with knowledge of the matter said.
** China's Fosun International is not prepared to negotiate
the purchase of Portugal's Novo Banco on the basis of an
increased bid price as requested by the Portuguese central bank,
a source close to the process said.
** Swiss drugmaker Actelion Ltd has initiated
preliminary discussions with U.S. biotech company ZS Pharma Inc
, marking the latest bout of deal-making in a healthcare
sector that has seen a wave of recent takeovers.
** French Do-It-Yourself chain Bricorama said it
had made an approach to take over French rival Mr Bricolage
with a 15 euro per share offer, valuing the company at
around 155 million euros ($175 million).
** Aldermore Group Plc's two largest shareholders
together sold a 15 percent stake in the UK bank for 145.5
million pounds ($224 million), joint bookrunners RBC Capital
Markets and Deutsche Bank said.
** Telecom operators TeliaSonera and Telenor
have dropped plans to merge their Danish businesses,
saying that they could not agree terms with Europe's new
competition commissioner and raising concerns for bigger deals
in other European mobile markets that are awaiting approval.
** Japan's largest private life insurer Nippon Life
Insurance Co said it would buy smaller rival Mitsui
Life Insurance Co in the first major deal involving local life
insurers in just over a decade.
** The Bank of Portugal said negotiations with China's Fosun
International over the sale of Novo Banco were proceeding and it
would announce the results when ready, denying a report that the
talks had been suspended.
($1 = 0.65 pounds)
($1 = 0.89 euros)
(Compiled by Kshitiz Goliya and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)