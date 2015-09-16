Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds TPG Specialty, Telecom Italia. Updates Anheuser-Busch)

Sept 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Wednesday:

** Anheuser-Busch InBev has approached rival SABMiller about a takeover that would form a brewing colossus which makes around a third of the beer consumed globally.

** Dentsply International Inc said it would merge with peer Sirona Dental Systems Inc in a $5.56 billion all-stock deal, creating the world's largest dental equipment maker.

** Cable network operator AMC Networks Inc was in preliminary talks to buy billionaire John Malone's premium TV cable network Starz, Bloomberg reported.

** Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is nearing a deal to acquire Affordable Care Inc, the largest U.S. denture services provider, from buyout firm American Capital for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Telecom Italia has not discussed with Vivendi , its biggest shareholder, the possibility that the French group may increase its stake, Telecom Italia Chairman Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday.

** Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd is weighing a bid for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd's 39 percent stake worth $612 million in PT Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk (Panin), two people familiar with the matter said.

** TPG Specialty Lending Inc has offered to buy TICC Capital Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $525 million.

** The U.S. Air Force said it would carefully review any proposed sale of United Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket launch venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

** Italy's Banco Popolare is in talks with a series of other cooperative banks for a possible two-way tie-up, including UBI Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano , the Chief Executive said.

** British outsourcing firm Serco has agreed to sell its Business Process Outsourcing operation to private equity firm Blackstone for 250 million pounds ($385.08 million), finally offloading an asset it had struggled to sell.

** Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is planning to sell debt collecting company GetBack to help raise cash to buy Bank BPH from General Electric (GE), the Puls Biznesu daily said. ($1 = 0.6492 pounds) (Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)