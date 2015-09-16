Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds TPG Specialty, Telecom Italia. Updates Anheuser-Busch)
Sept 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on
Wednesday:
** Anheuser-Busch InBev has approached rival
SABMiller about a takeover that would form a brewing
colossus which makes around a third of the beer consumed
globally.
** Dentsply International Inc said it would merge
with peer Sirona Dental Systems Inc in a $5.56 billion
all-stock deal, creating the world's largest dental equipment
maker.
** Cable network operator AMC Networks Inc was in
preliminary talks to buy billionaire John Malone's premium TV
cable network Starz, Bloomberg reported.
** Private equity firm Berkshire Partners LLC is nearing a
deal to acquire Affordable Care Inc, the largest U.S. denture
services provider, from buyout firm American Capital
for more than $800 million, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
** Telecom Italia has not discussed with Vivendi
, its biggest shareholder, the possibility that the
French group may increase its stake, Telecom Italia Chairman
Giuseppe Recchi said on Wednesday.
** Taiwan's Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd is
weighing a bid for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd's
39 percent stake worth $612 million in PT Bank Pan
Indonesia Tbk (Panin), two people familiar with the
matter said.
** TPG Specialty Lending Inc has offered to buy
TICC Capital Corp in an all-stock deal valued at $525
million.
** The U.S. Air Force said it would carefully review any
proposed sale of United Launch Alliance (ULA), a 50-50 rocket
launch venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co
to Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
** Italy's Banco Popolare is in talks with a
series of other cooperative banks for a possible two-way tie-up,
including UBI Banca and Banca Popolare di Milano
, the Chief Executive said.
** British outsourcing firm Serco has agreed to sell
its Business Process Outsourcing operation to private equity
firm Blackstone for 250 million pounds ($385.08 million),
finally offloading an asset it had struggled to sell.
** Polish billionaire Leszek Czarnecki is planning to sell
debt collecting company GetBack to help raise cash to buy Bank
BPH from General Electric (GE), the Puls
Biznesu daily said.
($1 = 0.6492 pounds)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)