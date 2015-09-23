Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Anheuser-Busch InBev, Saipem and Monte dei Paschi di Siena; updates BBA Aviation Plc and PR Newswire)

Sept 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Citrix Systems Inc, the U.S. cloud computing company targeted by activist hedge fund Elliott Management, is making a final attempt to sell itself as a whole before it embarks on asset sales, according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which has a market capitalization of $11.6 billion, has also reached out to other technology firms to solicit interest, including Dell Inc.

** Spanish energy company Abengoa is close to a deal with creditor banks on its planned 650 million euro ($725 million) capital increase, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

** Cision, a provider of public relations software and intelligence, is working on a bid to acquire press release distributor PR Newswire Association LLC, according to people familiar with the matter. British communications and events company UBM Plc is running the auction for PR Newswire, which, Reuters reported earlier, it hoped to sell for more than $700 million.. UBM Plc said it was in "highly preliminary" talks about a sale of press release distributor PR Newswire.

** Anheuser-Busch InBev said it would buy Los Angeles-based Golden Road Brewing as the world's largest brewer looks to expand its presence in the fast-growing craft brewing market.

** Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti is in talks to buy a stake in Saipem as part of a revamp of the troubled oil contractor that could include a capital increase of around 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion), several people with knowledge of the matter said.

** German private equity firm Hannover Finanz is exploring options for its cable equipment maker Schlemmer including a potential sale which may value the company at more than 500 million euros ($556 million), two people familiar with the matter said.

** Azerbaijan's state oil fund Sofaz has made its first real estate investment in Japan, buying retail property Kirarito Ginza in Tokyo for 52.3 billion yen ($435 million) with Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp, it said on Wednesday.

** Brazil's government is considering selling half of its minority stake in five major airports to raise cash and help plug a swelling budget gap, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Wednesday.

** France has agreed to sell two Mistral helicopter carriers to Egypt after their sale to Russia was canceled in August and it will not incur a financial loss in the transaction, government spokesman Stephane Le Foll said.

** Bulgaria is ready to finalize a deal to build a gas link to neighboring Greece but is waiting for the new government in Athens to move ahead with the project, Bulgaria's Deputy Energy Minister Nikolay Nikolov said on Wednesday.

** French energy giant EDF said on Wednesday it planned to keep a controlling stake in Italy's Edison but was open to its subsidiary tying up with other players to strengthen its position on the market.

** A Polish treasury minister who oversees power and mining industries said on Wednesday he will not block plans of the state-run utility Enea to buy its privately-owned coal supplier Bogdanka.

** Reinsurance group Swiss Re AG will bolster its position as a leading closed life book consolidator in Britain through the acquisition of Guardian Financial Services, the Swiss group said. Its business unit Admin Re has agreed to buy Guardian Financial from private equity firm Cinven for 1.6 billion pounds ($2.45 billion).

** British aircraft services company BBA Aviation Plc said it proposed to buy U.S. competitor Landmark Aviation for $2.065 billion, a deal that would make the combined entity the biggest fixed-base operator in the world.

** Mylan NV countersued Perrigo Co on Tuesday over "serious misstatements" it made as part of its defense against an unsolicited $27 billion tender offer by the generic and over-the-counter drugmaker.

** Indian industrial group Larsen & Toubro is looking to sell some assets including roads and infrastructure projects and dilute its stake in non-core subsidiaries to revive performance, the group's executive chairman said.

** BioMed Realty Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust for biotechnology companies, is in talks to sell itself and has attracted interest from private equity firm Blackstone Group LP, Bloomberg reported.

** Danske Bank has agreed to sell its retail or personal customer business in Lithuania and Latvia to Swedbank , in a move that increase the lender's focus on the Nordic region. No financial details were disclosed.

** The newly appointed chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena said no tie-up was likely before 2016. The European Central Bank has told the Tuscan lender to merge with a stronger rival to boost its capital base. (Compiled by Arunima Banerjee and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)