Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

March 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:
** T-Mobile US said it could issue $2 billion in
senior notes and sell them to its 65-percent shareholder
Deutsche Telekom, giving a potential boost to its
financial firepower ahead of an auction of low-frequency
airwaves.
** Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo said on
Monday it had canceled a merger with its largest shareholder,
industrial company Picanol Group, following pressure
from other shareholders.
** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has acquired marketing
rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment from
Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for an initial upfront payment of
$595 million. The deal covers the compound BI655066, which is
being tested on humans in the third and last phase required for
regulatory approval.
** Intercontinental Hotels Group is interested in
smaller deals to expand its portfolio, but won't be growing for
the sake of it, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.
** New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals firm Alvogen is to buy
County Line Pharmaceuticals, another U.S. maker of generic
drugs, for approximately $300 million, according to people
familiar with the situation.
** Swiss exchange operator SIX said a possible merger of the
London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse
posed only a slight threat to its trading business
although accelerating consolidation in the sector would boost
competitive pressure.
** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
said on Friday it planned to sell its rights to 104
onshore oil and gas concessions, part of efforts to raise cash
and focus increasingly scarce capital on more profitable
offshore assets.
** Corus Entertainment Inc's minority shareholders
are set to approve its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) bid for Shaw
Communications Inc's media assets, despite vocal
opposition from private equity firm Catalyst Capital, according
to two sources familiar with the situation.
** Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano
said he had never been asked to sell the company's Brazilian
business, following reports that top investor Vivendi
was pushing for a disposal.
** Jefferies Group LLC will merge its junk-rated
loans and bonds business with the junk debt unit of its joint
venture with MassMutual Financial Group, according to people
familiar with the matter, in the biggest reorganization by a
U.S. investment bank since the leveraged finance markets seized
up last year.
** China's CGN Mining Co Ltd, the first direct
Chinese investor in a Canadian uranium project, is interested in
buying stakes in more Canadian companies, a company official
said on Sunday.
** Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire a
majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are "on the right
track", people familiar with the matter said on Monday, after a
last-minute hitch over contingent liabilities caused delays last
month.
** Singapore Exchange's bid to buy London's Baltic
Exchange is aimed at burnishing its derivatives credentials
among ship brokers and commodity merchants, fitting hand in
glove with its efforts to develop Asian pricing benchmarks for
bulk commodities.
** Austrian Post has agreed to sell its German
logistics business Trans-o-Flex to an unidentified German
strategic investor, it said on Monday.
** BASF is working with banks and advisers to
examine the merits of evaluating a counter bid for DuPont
, which late last year agreed to merge with Dow Chemical
, Bloomberg reported. The report comes less than two
weeks after BASF Chief Executive Kurt Bock dismissed suggestions
that the group needed to pursue large deals to transform its
diversified chemicals and oil business.
