Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

March 7 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday:

** T-Mobile US said it could issue $2 billion in senior notes and sell them to its 65-percent shareholder Deutsche Telekom, giving a potential boost to its financial firepower ahead of an auction of low-frequency airwaves.

** Belgian chemicals group Tessenderlo said on Monday it had canceled a merger with its largest shareholder, industrial company Picanol Group, following pressure from other shareholders.

** U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has acquired marketing rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment from Germany's Boehringer Ingelheim for an initial upfront payment of $595 million. The deal covers the compound BI655066, which is being tested on humans in the third and last phase required for regulatory approval.

** Intercontinental Hotels Group is interested in smaller deals to expand its portfolio, but won't be growing for the sake of it, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

** New Jersey-based pharmaceuticals firm Alvogen is to buy County Line Pharmaceuticals, another U.S. maker of generic drugs, for approximately $300 million, according to people familiar with the situation.

** Swiss exchange operator SIX said a possible merger of the London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse posed only a slight threat to its trading business although accelerating consolidation in the sector would boost competitive pressure.

** Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Friday it planned to sell its rights to 104 onshore oil and gas concessions, part of efforts to raise cash and focus increasingly scarce capital on more profitable offshore assets.

** Corus Entertainment Inc's minority shareholders are set to approve its C$2.65 billion ($2 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc's media assets, despite vocal opposition from private equity firm Catalyst Capital, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

** Telecom Italia Chief Executive Marco Patuano said he had never been asked to sell the company's Brazilian business, following reports that top investor Vivendi was pushing for a disposal.

** Jefferies Group LLC will merge its junk-rated loans and bonds business with the junk debt unit of its joint venture with MassMutual Financial Group, according to people familiar with the matter, in the biggest reorganization by a U.S. investment bank since the leveraged finance markets seized up last year.

** China's CGN Mining Co Ltd, the first direct Chinese investor in a Canadian uranium project, is interested in buying stakes in more Canadian companies, a company official said on Sunday.

** Talks for Taiwan's Foxconn to acquire a majority stake in Japan's Sharp Corp are "on the right track", people familiar with the matter said on Monday, after a last-minute hitch over contingent liabilities caused delays last month.

** Singapore Exchange's bid to buy London's Baltic Exchange is aimed at burnishing its derivatives credentials among ship brokers and commodity merchants, fitting hand in glove with its efforts to develop Asian pricing benchmarks for bulk commodities.

** Austrian Post has agreed to sell its German logistics business Trans-o-Flex to an unidentified German strategic investor, it said on Monday.

** BASF is working with banks and advisers to examine the merits of evaluating a counter bid for DuPont , which late last year agreed to merge with Dow Chemical , Bloomberg reported. The report comes less than two weeks after BASF Chief Executive Kurt Bock dismissed suggestions that the group needed to pursue large deals to transform its diversified chemicals and oil business. (Compiled by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)