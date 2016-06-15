Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

UPDATE 3-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)
June 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. TV station operators, has launched an auction to divest its digital and data business in a sale it hopes will fetch at least $800 million, according to three people familiar with the matter.
** Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet approved the takeover by State Bank of India of several subsidiaries, a government source said, in a first move to consolidate the country's struggling public sector banks.
** Aveva Group Plc said its preliminary deal talks with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination, sending the British software maker's shares down 20 percent.
** South Africa's Steinhoff is considering making a takeover offer for Poundland, it said on Wednesday, sending shares in the British discount chain surging.
** Kuwait Food Co (Americana) is back in talks to sell a majority stake to a group of Gulf investors just days after negotiations collapsed over valuation issues, sources said.
** State-run Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco) has launched bidding to expand its Sitra oil refinery, industry sources said.
** South Korean retail group E-Land said it signed a binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) to sell hypermarket chain Kim's Club to U.S. private equity fund KKR & Co LP without disclose the price of the deal.
** Munich Re is planning to divest its primary insurer Great Lakes Australia as it seeks to focus on its reinsurance business in Australia and New Zealand, the company said.
** French shipper CMA CGM and PSA Singapore Terminals will form a joint venture to operate and use four mega container berths in Singapore. (Compiled by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
