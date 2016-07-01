Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

July 1 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Deutsche Telekom AG is preparing to sell thousands of German mobile phone masts in a potential 5 billion-euro ($5.5 billion) deal as it seeks to free up funds for investing in its European networks, two sources close to the matter said.

** China's Xinhai Electric Co Ltd has agreed to acquire courier company Shanghai Yunda Express for 18 billion yuan ($2.7 billion) via an asset swap and share issue as it seeks to diversify into the fast-growing logistics sector.

** Estácio Participações SA said its board accepted an improved takeover bid from larger rival Kroton Educacional SA worth 5.5 billion reais ($1.7 billion), in a step toward ending a month-long battle for Brazil's No. 2 for-profit college operator.

** Diversified industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc agreed to buy distribution systems and logistics company Intelligrated Inc for $1.5 billion from a company backed by the Permira funds.

** Private equity firm Apax Partners LLP said it will sell Trader Corp, a Canadian provider of advertising for automotive dealers, to peer Thoma Bravo for about C$1.57 billion ($1.22 billion).

** Daimler, the German maker of Mercedes cars, has struck a deal to buy Rabobank's Athlon car leasing arm for 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to more than triple the size of its fleet management business.

** ING Bank Slaski is interested in buying Raiffeisen Bank International's Polish business, joining Polish state-run banks PKO BP and Alior Bank , two sources familiar with the matter said.

** Commodities trader Trafigura Group Pte is in talks to buy a minority stake in Essar Oil Ltd, which runs India's second-biggest private sector refinery, in a deal that could be valued at around $6.5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

** British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc said it sold the rights to develop an experimental mid-stage drug to treat atopic dermatitis to privately-held LEO Pharma.

** An Indonesian investor group consisting of oil and gas tycoon Arifin Panigoro and banker Agus Projosasmito will spend $2.6 billion to buy 82.2 percent of Newmont Nusa Tenggara (NNT), which operates Indonesia's second-biggest copper and gold mine.

** Japan's Toyota Industries Corp is competing against U.S. diversified industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc to acquire U.S. distribution systems and logistics company Intelligrated Inc, people familiar with the matter said.

** Walt Disney Co has agreed to buy a 33 percent stake in the video unit of Major League Baseball's digital arm, MLB Advanced Media, in a deal that values the business at about $3.5 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

** Petrochemicals firm Sasol Ltd said it was considering buying a majority stake in Chevron Corp's CVX.N South African assets, including a 110,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery and retail stations.

** Italy's Cairo Communication SpA plans to improve its all-share takeover offer for RCS MediaGroup by the end of Friday, a source close to the matter said, in a move bound to intensify the battle for control of the influential publisher.

** Indian banks plan to take control of indebted infrastructure company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd by swapping part of its loans for equity, two banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. (Compiled by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)