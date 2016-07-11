Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Plastic Omnium, Caesars Entertainment, PPC, Hershey Co, Cencosud, ITV; Updates Rolls-Royce)

July 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Thomson Reuters Corp said it would sell its intellectual property and science business to private equity firms Onex Corp and Baring Private Equity Asia for $3.55 billion in cash.

** Caesars Entertainment Corp and Caesars Acquisition Co have amended their proposed merger agreement, which is intertwined with the $18 billion bankruptcy of the casino company's main operating unit, the companies said.

** A board member of the charitable trust that controls Hershey Co has resigned, the fourth such departure in less than 12 months, the trust said, at a time when the chocolate company is a takeover target for Mondelez International Inc.

** Sports and celebrity talent management agency WME-IMG said it would buy Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), which organizes mixed martial arts events, in a deal backed by private equity firms Silver Lake Partners LP and KKR & Co LP.

** London Stock Exchange Group Plc and Deutsche Boerse have agreed to lower the level of approvals they need from the German exchange's investors to push through their planned merger.

** ITV Plc, Britain's biggest free-to-air commercial broadcaster, said it had agreed to sell UTV Ireland to Virgin Media, a company owned by Liberty Global Plc, for an undisclosed amount.

** France's state shareholding agency APE has asked bidders to submit a third round of offers by midday on Tuesday for a 60 percent stake in Lyon-Saint-Exupery airport, three sources close to the matter said on Monday.

** China has announced the merger of its biggest tourism groups, China International Travel Service Group Co and wholly-owned subsidiary China National Travel Service Corp, in a multi-billion dollar restructuring of the sector.

** Brazil's for-profit education provider Ser Educacional said it had ended its bid for rival Estacio Participacoes after the target company board endorsed a separate offer from Kroton on Friday.

** Talks between Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co and its founding family have failed to resolve an impasse over the oil refiner's proposal to buy rival Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, both sides said.

** Spain's largest lender Banco Santander will look into the pending sale of Austrian Raiffeisen's Polish arm, raising the number of potential bidders to five, two market sources told Reuters.

** Britain said it could still take a stake in Tata Steel's largest assets, including the Port Talbot plant, or offer loans in order to find a buyer after the Indian steelmaker said it was pausing the sale.

** U.S. buyout firm Advent has sold its stake in German book retailer Thalia to a family of publishers, who vowed to pursue restructuring the retailer has adopted in recent years amid rising pressure from online competitors.

** Britain's Rolls-Royce said it would buy the 53.1 percent of Spain-based aircraft engine and components maker ITP it does not yet own for 720 million euros ($796 million), in a deal which will up its exposure to its Trent aero-engine revenues.

** Plastic Omnium secured EU antitrust approval on Monday for its takeover of French car parts maker Faurecia's auto exteriors unit after pledging to sell some production plants in three European countries.

** LafargeHolcim Ltd has agreed to sell its Lafarge India business to Nirma Ltd for an enterprise value of around $1.4 billion, the world's biggest cement maker said on Monday.

** Russian businessman Mikhail Prokhorov's Onexim Group has sold its 20 percent stake in Uralkali, the world's largest producer of crop nutrient potash, Onexim said on Friday.

** Shareholders in dominant Greek power utility PPC agreed to sell a 24 percent stake in grid subsidiary ADMIE to a strategic investor, in line with the terms of the country's latest international bailout.

** Latin American retailer Cencosud said it would sell a 5 percent stake in the company via a share offering, which a source said was designed to shore up finances. (Compiled by Nikhil Subba and Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)