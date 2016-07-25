Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds EverBank Financial, Raiffeisen Zentralbank, Gorenje,
SunOpta; Updates Verizon)
July 25 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Verizon Communications Inc said on Monday it would
buy Yahoo Inc's core internet properties for $4.83
billion in cash, marking the end of the line for a storied Web
pioneer and setting the stage for a big new internet push by the
telecom giant.
** State Grid Corp of China and Hong Kong's
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Ltd have bid for
Australia's biggest electricity network, a source with knowledge
of the deal said, in a privatization expected to fetch over $7.5
billion.
** Outerwall Inc, the owner of Redbox video rental
kiosks, said it had agreed to be taken private by affiliates of
private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC in a
deal valued at about $1.6 billion.
** E*Trade Financial Corp said it would buy the
parent of online brokerage OptionsHouse for $725 million in
cash, as the company looks to better compete in derivatives
trading.
** French luxury group LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
has agreed to sell Donna Karan International to
American manufacturing and licensing company G-III Apparel Group
Ltd in a deal valuing the fashion brand at $650
million, the companies said.
** Tesla Motors Inc and SolarCity Corp
have made progress in putting together a deal that will merge
the electric car maker and the solar panel installer, people
familiar with the matter said.
** Chemicals groups Umicore NV and Sinochem
International Corp are among the groups interested
in German surface finishing and metal plating company Atotech,
put on the block by France's oil giant Total SA,
people close to the matter said.
** Siam City Cement Pcl (SCCC), Thailand's
second-largest cement maker, said it had signed a deal to buy a
Sri Lankan cement company from Holderfin BV, a unit of
LafargeHolcim Ltd, for 13.1 billion baht ($374 million).
** HeidelbergCement AG said it had agreed to sell
assets in Belgium valued at 312 million euros ($342 million) to
Cementir Holding SpA in connection with its
acquisition of Italcementi.
** A unit of Brazil's state-led utility holding company
Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA sold its stake in a
Nicaraguan hydroelectric project for $44.2 million, Eletrobras,
as the parent company is known, said.
** Florida-based EverBank Financial Corp is
exploring a sale after receiving interest from a potential
buyer, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
** Chinese internet search company Baidu Inc said
an offer it received in February to buy its stake in online
video unit iQiyi has been withdrawn.
** Slovenian home appliances maker Gorenje said on
Monday it had signed a deal with Japanese consumer electronics
firm Panasonic Corporation that could lead to Panasonic
taking it over.
** British bookmaker William Hill Plc gave a frosty
response to a proposed takeover bid from 888 Holdings Plc
and Rank Group Plc, saying it saw little merit
in the merger.
** HSBC Bank Middle East, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC
Holdings Plc, said it was in discussions to sell its
Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank SAL.
** Canadian organic food company SunOpta Inc,
already under pressure from U.S. hedge fund Tourbillon Capital
Partners LP, is being prodded by a second activist shareholder
to explore the sale of all or part of the company, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
** Austria's Raiffeisen Zentralbank plans to sell
most of its shares in insurer Uniqa, it said on
Monday, moving towards bolstering its capital reserves while it
considers merging with a listed unit for the same reason.
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Arunima Banerjee in
Bengaluru)