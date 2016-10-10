Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Duke Energy, Mondi,Innogy, SVG Capital, Sanan Optoelectronics and Abertis)

Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** The asset management arm of insurer Swiss Life is buying Mayfair Capital, a London-based property investment and management company with a portfolio valued at around 1 billion pounds ($1.24 billion), Mayfair said.

** Power producer Duke Energy Corp said it was looking to sell all or part of its international unit, a year after the company reviewed the business and decided to stick with it.

** Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co and Saudi Basic Industries Corp have hired investment banks to advise on the potential sale of a stake in the Ibn Al-Baytar fertilizer company.

** South Africa's Mondi has signed an agreement to acquire Beepack from a private investor for 41 million euros ($46 million) as part of plans to expand its packaging business, the paper group said on Monday.

** Neither Innogy nor parent RWE are likely to take a stake in Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank , Innogy's Chief Executive told Reuters on Friday.

** Britain's SVG Capital accepted an offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Thursday, saying it gave shareholders a better return than a hostile bid from U.S. private equity rival HarbourVest.

** Private equity firm HabourVest offered to buy smaller rival SVG Capital's investment portfolio, providing an alternative to its $1.35 billion cash offer for the company, as it looks to trump an already accepted offer from Goldman Sachs and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

** Chinese chipmaker Sanan Optoelectronics confirmed on Monday it had been in "preliminary contact" with Osram after reports that it was interested in buying the lighting group lifted the German firm's shares.

** Spain's Abertis said on Monday it had agreed to sell a 20 percent minority stake in its Chilean unit to the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for 495 million euros ($554 million).

** French tycoon Vincent Bollore said his investment company had raised its stake in Vivendi to above 20 percent, further tightening his hold on the French media group.

** Swedish buyout firm EQT, which acquired 69 percent of BSN medical in 2012 for 1.8 billion euros ($2.02 billion), hired JP Morgan earlier this year to handle the sale, in a deal expected to be worth more than 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion).

** Canadian online gambling company Amaya Inc and British bookmaker William Hill Plc said they were in talks to combine in a merger of equals. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)