Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:

** All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc said it agreed to buy off-road SUV accessories maker Transamerican Auto Parts Co for about $665 million.

** Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95 billion in cash.

** British airline Monarch said a 165 million pound ($205 million) investment from majority shareholder Greybull Capital had secured its future by allowing the low-cost carrier to renew a key operating licence.

** Zain Saudi said it signed letter of intent with unit of utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) to use SEC's fiber optic network, conduct mutual marketing of products and services, and obtain new locations for telecommunications towers.

** Tomra Systems ASA announced the acquisition of Compac Holding Ltd for a minimum NZD $50 million and up to a total of NZD $215 million, based on an earn-out model.

** German fish fast food chain Nordsee GMBH has been put up for sale in potential deal worth more than 300 million euros ($336 million) deal, people close to the deal said.

($1 = 0.80 pounds)

($1 = 1.40 New Zealand dollars)

($1 = 0.89 euros) (Compiled by John Benny in Bengaluru)