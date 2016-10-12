Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Wednesday:
** All-terrain vehicle maker Polaris Industries Inc
said it agreed to buy off-road SUV accessories maker
Transamerican Auto Parts Co for about $665 million.
** Power tools maker Stanley Black & Decker Inc said
it would buy Newell Brands Inc's tool business for $1.95
billion in cash.
** British airline Monarch said a 165 million
pound ($205 million) investment from majority shareholder
Greybull Capital had secured its future by allowing the low-cost
carrier to renew a key operating licence.
** Zain Saudi said it signed letter of intent with unit of
utility Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) to use SEC's fiber
optic network, conduct mutual marketing of products and
services, and obtain new locations for telecommunications
towers.
** Tomra Systems ASA announced the acquisition of
Compac Holding Ltd for a minimum NZD $50 million and up to a
total of NZD $215 million, based on an earn-out model.
** German fish fast food chain Nordsee GMBH has been put up
for sale in potential deal worth more than 300 million euros
($336 million) deal, people close to the deal said.
($1 = 0.80 pounds)
($1 = 1.40 New Zealand dollars)
($1 = 0.89 euros)
