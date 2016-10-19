Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adding Caisse de depot, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority)
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Wednesday:
** Canada's No. 2 pension fund, Caisse de depot et placement
du Quebec (CDPQ), has acquired a minority stake worth $155
million in India's TVS Logistics Services Ltd, the
privately held Indian company said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has approved
Singapore Exchange's 87 million pound ($107 million) takeover of
London's Baltic Exchange after shareholders gave the green light
for the deal last month, the Baltic said on Wednesday.
** Telecommunications company Liberty Global Plc
said its unit, UPC Poland, has agreed to buy the cable business
of Multimedia Polska SA for an enterprise value of 3
billion zlotys ($763.5 million).
** Blackstone Group LP is the lead bidder to acquire
Team Health Holdings Inc, the U.S. hospital staffing
provider that has been the target of activist funds, including
Jana Partners LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.
** French bank BNP Paribas is in exclusive talks
to create a damage insurance joint venture with mutual insurer
Matmut, Les Echos newspaper reported.
** Royal Dutch Shell is currently offering 16
assets worth more than $500 million for sale as part of its vast
$30 billion three-year asset sales programme, the oil and gas
company's head of upstream Andy Brown said on Wednesday.
** State-owned China Life Insurance Co Ltd is
leading a group of investors injecting $2 billion into Starwood
Capital's U.S. hotels portfolio, adding to a string of deals in
the sector by mainland Chinese buyers this year.
(Compiled by Aravind K in Bengaluru)