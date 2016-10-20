Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds AT&T, Wipro, CEZ)
Oct 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Australia's biggest electricity grid has been sold to
local pension funds for $12.5 billion - a deal sources say
consists largely of debt and is much cheaper than bids from
China and Hong Kong that were blocked on security concerns.
** Mining and trading giant Glencore Plc agreed on
Thursday to sell its Australian coal haulage business GRail to
Genesee & Wyoming Inc for A$1.14 billion ($874 million),
advancing its effort to slash debt.
** JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to sell out of a
Chinese securities joint venture with First Capital Securities
Co Ltd in what would be the first departure by a
top-tier global investment bank from China's securities segment.
** Italian defense group Leonardo Finmeccania said
it would double its stake in aerospace company Avio to 28
percent, paying a total price of 43 million euros ($47 million).
** Alphabet Inc's Google has reached an agreement
with CBS Corp to carry the network on its planned web TV
service and is in advanced talks with 21st Century Fox,
Walt Disney Co and Viacom Inc to distribute
their channels, people with knowledge of the talks told Reuters
on Wednesday.
** Nissan Motor Co Ltd said it had completed a deal
to take a controlling stake in Mitsubishi Motors Corp, and would
be retaining the embattled automaker's chief executive to ensure
its recovery from a mileage cheating scandal.
** Deutsche Bank's largest investors, investment
vehicles controlled by the Qatari royal family, would be ready
to take part in a capital increase, German business monthly
Manager Magazin reported on Thursday, citing banking sources.
** Czech electricity producers CEZ and Sokolovska
Uhelna are in talks over a deal for CEZ to sell its 105 MW
coal-fired Tisova power plant, a Sokolovska Uhelna official
said.
** Wipro Ltd, India's third-biggest software
services exporter, said it had agreed to buy U.S.-based cloud
services company Appirio for $500 million.
** Austrian property group Immofinanz is likely to
decide early next year on how to dispose of its five Moscow
shopping centres, which have attracted interest from a number of
potential buyers, CEO Oliver Schumy said.
** Senior executives of AT&T Inc and Time Warner Inc
have discussed various business strategies including a
possible merger in recent weeks, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
(Compiled by Aravind K and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)