Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** British packaging group RPC is preparing a bid for private equity-owned French peer Albea in a potential $1.5 billion deal as it seeks to broaden its footprint in bottles, dispensers and tubes for cosmetics, people close to the matter said.

** Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj said it would sell its loss-making grocery business in Russia to local hypermarket group Lenta Ltd.

** The European Central Bank's decision to oppose holding company Fininvest owning a significant stake in Banca Mediolanum SpA has no impact on the asset gatherer, its chief executive said.

** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it was partnering with luxury food group Fauchon, organic food chain Bio c'Bon and wine retailer Lavinia to extend the product range of its Prime Now express delivery service in Paris and its suburbs.

** Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group agreed to buy Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million ($239 million) in its latest buyout.

** Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings Co Ltd said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling companies, Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and Coca-Cola West Co Ltd, on cooperating in distribution and procurement through a capital tie-up.

** Finnish telecom operator DNA said it aims to list its shares on the Helsinki bourse to expand its ownership structure and boost growth.

** Australian base metals miner Aeon Metals Ltd said it was interested in parts of MMG Ltd's giant Century zinc mine, but would be unable to shoulder all of the liabilities of the mine that was wound down last year.

** Hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, the last holdout bondholder of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt operating unit, has agreed to support the casino group's restructuring and halt litigation, a court filing showed on Tuesday.

** China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd and Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd have held separate talks with Barrick Gold Corp to buy a 50 percent stake in its Veladero gold mine in Argentina, according to four sources with knowledge of the process.

** Suzano Papel & Celulose SA, Brazil's second-biggest pulp producer, has agreed to pay $259 million for land and a small hydropower dam as part of an effort to secure supply of cellulose at lower costs for a key mill in the country.

** LG Chem Ltd, the world's largest automotive battery maker, will enter the fledgling U.S. market for home energy storage through a partnership with rooftop solar company Sunrun Inc. (Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)