Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions

Oct 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** British packaging group RPC is preparing a bid
for private equity-owned French peer Albea in a potential $1.5
billion deal as it seeks to broaden its footprint in bottles,
dispensers and tubes for cosmetics, people close to the matter
said.
** Finnish retailer Kesko Oyj said it would sell
its loss-making grocery business in Russia to local hypermarket
group Lenta Ltd.
** The European Central Bank's decision to oppose holding
company Fininvest owning a significant stake in Banca Mediolanum
SpA has no impact on the asset gatherer, its chief
executive said.
** Online retailer Amazon.com Inc said it was
partnering with luxury food group Fauchon, organic food chain
Bio c'Bon and wine retailer Lavinia to extend the product range
of its Prime Now express delivery service in Paris and its
suburbs.
** Southeast Asian private equity firm Northstar Group
agreed to buy Singapore-listed Innovalues Ltd, a
manufacturer of precision machine parts, for S$331.4 million
($239 million) in its latest buyout.
** Japanese beverage company Kirin Holdings Co Ltd
said it is in talks with Japan's two Coca-Cola bottling
companies, Coca-Cola East Japan Co Ltd and Coca-Cola
West Co Ltd, on cooperating in distribution and
procurement through a capital tie-up.
** Finnish telecom operator DNA said it aims to list its
shares on the Helsinki bourse to expand its ownership structure
and boost growth.
** Australian base metals miner Aeon Metals Ltd
said it was interested in parts of MMG Ltd's giant
Century zinc mine, but would be unable to shoulder all of the
liabilities of the mine that was wound down last year.
** Hedge fund Trilogy Capital Management, the last holdout
bondholder of Caesars Entertainment Corp's bankrupt
operating unit, has agreed to support the casino group's
restructuring and halt litigation, a court filing showed on
Tuesday.
** China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd and
Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd have held separate talks
with Barrick Gold Corp to buy a 50 percent stake in its
Veladero gold mine in Argentina, according to four sources with
knowledge of the process.
** Suzano Papel & Celulose SA, Brazil's second-biggest pulp
producer, has agreed to pay $259 million for land and a small
hydropower dam as part of an effort to secure supply of
cellulose at lower costs for a key mill in the country.
** LG Chem Ltd, the world's largest automotive
battery maker, will enter the fledgling U.S. market for home
energy storage through a partnership with rooftop solar company
Sunrun Inc.
(Compiled by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)