Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deutsche Telekom, NetSuite, Tesla, Endo, Delta, Tronc,
CenturyLink, Nestle, Peabody, Saint Gobain, Updates POSCO, CICC)
Nov 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Deutsche Telekom is considering selling its 12
percent stake in BT Group, two sources familiar with the
matter said, paving the way for it to leave the British telecoms
market following Britain's vote to quit the European Union.
** Shares of cloud storage company NetSuite Inc dipped
1 percent to $92.80 on Friday, after surging the day before,
maintaining a wide discount from Oracle Inc's takeover
offer price that expires on Friday.
** Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday
recommended that investors in both companies approve Tesla
Motors' plan to buy solar panel installer SolarCity
for more than $2 billion.
** Endo International Plc has discussed a sale of
Paladin Labs Inc, its Montreal-based specialty pharmaceutical
subsidiary, to Canadian drug maker Knight Therapeutics Inc
, people familiar with the matter said.
** The U.S. Transportation Department said it has
tentatively granted antitrust immunity for a planned alliance
between Delta Air Lines Inc and Grupo Aeromexico SAB de
CV, and proposed that the carriers divest some
flight slots in New York and Mexico City.
** Tronc Inc Non-Executive Chairman Michael Ferro
agreed on Friday there was a possibility of striking "a
different type of deal" with fellow newspaper publisher Gannett
Co, days after merger talks between the companies fell
apart.
** Telecom company CenturyLink Inc said it would
sell its data centers and colocation business to a group of
funds for $2.15 billion in cash and a minority stake to be
valued at $150 million in the consortium's global secure
infrastructure company.
** Nestle's Health Science unit will invest $145
million in U.S. food allergy specialist Aimmune Therapeutics
, the latest move by the Swiss food giant in the health
arena, the companies said.
** China's Dalian Wanda has agreed a $1 billion takeover of
Dick Clark Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe
awards and Miss America pageants, extending the Chinese
property-to-entertainment conglomerate's buying spree in
Hollywood.
** China International Capital Corp (CICC) plans
to acquire China Investment Securities for 16.7 billion yuan
($2.5 billion) as the country's leading investment bank seeks to
bolster its retail brokerage business.
** Bankrupt U.S. coal producer Peabody Energy Corp
, which is looking to sell assets in Australia, is
seeking permission for Lazard Freres & Co LLC to provide merger
and acquisition services for its foreign unit, according to
court papers filed Thursday.
** French construction company Saint Gobain
announced a deal to buy E-Mix, an Asian mortars and dry mixes
company, for around 104 million euros ($116 million) as part of
plans to boost its presence in emerging markets.
** Telecommunications firms Windstream Holdings Inc
and EarthLink Holdings Corp are in talks to merge in an
all-stock deal that would allow them to better compete against
rivals, people familiar with the matter said.
** India has raised 21 billion rupees ($314 million) from a
stake sale in engineering group Larsen & Toubro Ltd,
IFR reported, citing two sources close to the transaction.
** Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's No.2 lender
by assets, has reached in-principle agreement to sell a
controlling stake in its subsidiary to China CITIC Bank
, Halyk Bank said, without giving any financial
details.
** Vodafone's Dutch subsidiary said it had sold
fixed-line operations with around 150,000 customers to Deutsche
Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile Nederland for an
undisclosed sum.
** U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp said
it had cut its stake by half in British furniture retailer DFS
Furniture Plc.
** Swedish truck maker Volvo said it planned
start a process to sell its Governmental Sales unit following a
strategic review of the business.
** Germany's state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn has
put plans for a partial privatization of Arriva and Schenker on
ice due to Britain's decision to exit the European Union, its
chief executive said, confirming media reports.
** CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S.
television network, said it was still in the early stages of
exploring a merger with Viacom Inc, a deal favored by
its controlling shareholders.
** Australian industrial group Arrium has sold its
Moly-Cop unit for $1.2 billion to private equity firm American
Industrial Partners, a spokesman for KordaMentha told Reuters.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in
Herbalife Ltd to 23.1 percent as of Nov. 3, according to
a regulatory filing on Thursday.
** Shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan Inc overwhelmingly approved an all-stock
merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday, shifting the
focus to U.S. and Canadian regulators.
** POSCO Capital, a venture capital arm of South Korean
steelmaker POSCO, has put in a bid to acquire
Australia's Arrium Ltd steelworks, a spokesman at POSCO
told Reuters.
** The founder of ARA Asset Management Ltd, which
manages S$30 billion ($21.7 billion) in Asian property assets,
is teaming up with Warburg Pincus and other investors to buy out
the real estate fund manager, sources familiar with the matter
said.
(Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in
Bengaluru)