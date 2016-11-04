Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Deutsche Telekom, NetSuite, Tesla, Endo, Delta, Tronc, CenturyLink, Nestle, Peabody, Saint Gobain, Updates POSCO, CICC)

Nov 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:

** Deutsche Telekom is considering selling its 12 percent stake in BT Group, two sources familiar with the matter said, paving the way for it to leave the British telecoms market following Britain's vote to quit the European Union.

** Shares of cloud storage company NetSuite Inc dipped 1 percent to $92.80 on Friday, after surging the day before, maintaining a wide discount from Oracle Inc's takeover offer price that expires on Friday.

** Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) on Friday recommended that investors in both companies approve Tesla Motors' plan to buy solar panel installer SolarCity for more than $2 billion.

** Endo International Plc has discussed a sale of Paladin Labs Inc, its Montreal-based specialty pharmaceutical subsidiary, to Canadian drug maker Knight Therapeutics Inc , people familiar with the matter said.

** The U.S. Transportation Department said it has tentatively granted antitrust immunity for a planned alliance between Delta Air Lines Inc and Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV, and proposed that the carriers divest some flight slots in New York and Mexico City.

** Tronc Inc Non-Executive Chairman Michael Ferro agreed on Friday there was a possibility of striking "a different type of deal" with fellow newspaper publisher Gannett Co, days after merger talks between the companies fell apart.

** Telecom company CenturyLink Inc said it would sell its data centers and colocation business to a group of funds for $2.15 billion in cash and a minority stake to be valued at $150 million in the consortium's global secure infrastructure company.

** Nestle's Health Science unit will invest $145 million in U.S. food allergy specialist Aimmune Therapeutics , the latest move by the Swiss food giant in the health arena, the companies said.

** China's Dalian Wanda has agreed a $1 billion takeover of Dick Clark Productions, the company that runs the Golden Globe awards and Miss America pageants, extending the Chinese property-to-entertainment conglomerate's buying spree in Hollywood.

** China International Capital Corp (CICC) plans to acquire China Investment Securities for 16.7 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) as the country's leading investment bank seeks to bolster its retail brokerage business.

** Bankrupt U.S. coal producer Peabody Energy Corp , which is looking to sell assets in Australia, is seeking permission for Lazard Freres & Co LLC to provide merger and acquisition services for its foreign unit, according to court papers filed Thursday.

** French construction company Saint Gobain announced a deal to buy E-Mix, an Asian mortars and dry mixes company, for around 104 million euros ($116 million) as part of plans to boost its presence in emerging markets.

** Telecommunications firms Windstream Holdings Inc and EarthLink Holdings Corp are in talks to merge in an all-stock deal that would allow them to better compete against rivals, people familiar with the matter said.

** India has raised 21 billion rupees ($314 million) from a stake sale in engineering group Larsen & Toubro Ltd, IFR reported, citing two sources close to the transaction.

** Halyk Bank , Kazakhstan's No.2 lender by assets, has reached in-principle agreement to sell a controlling stake in its subsidiary to China CITIC Bank , Halyk Bank said, without giving any financial details.

** Vodafone's Dutch subsidiary said it had sold fixed-line operations with around 150,000 customers to Deutsche Telekom subsidiary T-Mobile Nederland for an undisclosed sum.

** U.S. private equity firm Advent International Corp said it had cut its stake by half in British furniture retailer DFS Furniture Plc.

** Swedish truck maker Volvo said it planned start a process to sell its Governmental Sales unit following a strategic review of the business.

** Germany's state-owned railway Deutsche Bahn has put plans for a partial privatization of Arriva and Schenker on ice due to Britain's decision to exit the European Union, its chief executive said, confirming media reports.

** CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, said it was still in the early stages of exploring a merger with Viacom Inc, a deal favored by its controlling shareholders.

** Australian industrial group Arrium has sold its Moly-Cop unit for $1.2 billion to private equity firm American Industrial Partners, a spokesman for KordaMentha told Reuters.

** Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in Herbalife Ltd to 23.1 percent as of Nov. 3, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

** Shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc overwhelmingly approved an all-stock merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday, shifting the focus to U.S. and Canadian regulators.

** POSCO Capital, a venture capital arm of South Korean steelmaker POSCO, has put in a bid to acquire Australia's Arrium Ltd steelworks, a spokesman at POSCO told Reuters.

** The founder of ARA Asset Management Ltd, which manages S$30 billion ($21.7 billion) in Asian property assets, is teaming up with Warburg Pincus and other investors to buy out the real estate fund manager, sources familiar with the matter said. (Compiled by John Benny and Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)