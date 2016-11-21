Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Petrobras, Curro, Saudi Aramco, Beijing Soft Rock, Macom,
Oracle, LSE, Sunoco, Cukurova, Marathon Petroleum, Opera
Software; Updates Aixtron)
Nov 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals were reported by 1500 GMT on Monday:
** Novartis is buying U.S.-based Selexys
Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $665 million, the Swiss
drugmaker said, expanding its pipeline of medicines to combat
blood diseases.
** Symantec Corp said it would acquire U.S.
identity theft protection services company LifeLock Inc
for $2.3 billion, in a deal that it hopes will prop up sales at
its Norton cybersecurity unit.
** China's Anbang Insurance Group Co is in talks
to buy as much as $2.3 billion in Japanese residential property
assets from Blackstone Group, two people involved in the
discussions said, in what would be Japan's biggest property deal
since the global financial crisis.
** Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of
building materials, said it would buy Headwaters Inc for
$1.8 billion in cash, doubling its U.S. presence at a time when
President-elect Donald Trump plans a huge jump in infrastructure
spending.
** South Africa's second-largest private hospital firm
Netcare will buy Akeso Clinics, a chain of psychiatric
health facilities, for 1.3 billion rand ($91 million), the firm
said.
** South Africa's biggest private education firm Curro
Holdings, acquired a 50 percent stake in Botswana-based
BA Isago University as part of its stated goal to run 80
campuses by 2020, the firm said on Monday.
** Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro
SA said in a securities filing on Monday that an
injunction in a civil lawsuit has forced the company to suspend
the sale of stakes in the Baúna and Tartaruga Verde oil fields.
** Rowan Companies Plc said it was forming a joint
venture with Saudi Arabian state oil giant Saudi Aramco to
operate offshore drilling rigs in the country.
** Concerns over China gaining access to the secrets of
producing a little known material used in military equipment
appear to be behind the U.S. block on a 670 million-euro ($713
million) Chinese bid for German chip equipment maker Aixtron
.
** Beijing Soft Rock Investment Group said on
Monday it had scraped an asset-swap deal with Dalian Wanda
Group, which is seeking a backdoor listing for its commercial
property business in Shanghai.
** Analog chipmaker Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
said on Monday it would buy fellow chipmaker Applied
Micro Circuits Corp for about $770 million to expand
its data center connectivity business.
** Business software maker Oracle Corp said on
Monday it would buy Dyn, a monitor of global internet
performance and traffic, to allow cloud customers to optimize
their infrastructure costs and increase web-driven revenue.
** London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on
Monday that it would acquire business and financial information
provider Mergent Inc.
** Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said it would buy
Energy Transfer Partners LP ETP.N in a deal valued at $19.93
billion to create the second-largest master limited partnership
by enterprise value.
** Turkish holding company Cukurova did not declare an
intent to buy a 13.22 percent stake in Turkcell from
Russia's Alfa Telecom by a Nov. 18 court deadline, a source
close to the matter told Reuters.
** Hedge fund Elliott Management, which owns about 4 percent
of Marathon Petroleum Corp, urged the company to conduct
a strategic review and consider splitting into three businesses.
** Norway's Opera Software no longer plans to buy
or sell companies and will instead stay focused on developing
its mobile advertising units after the recent divestment of a
key business, chief executive Lars Boilesen told Reuters on
Monday.
(Compiled by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)